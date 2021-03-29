NBA Rumors: Andre Drummond set to sign with LA Lakers upon clearing waivers

NBA rumors had long connected Andre Drummond with the reigning champs, the LA Lakers. After weeks of speculation, it appears that the LA Lakers will finally sign 4x rebounding champ, once he clears waivers, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

After a flurry of former All-Stars signed with the Brooklyn Nets, the LA Lakers finally made a move that could hugely enhance their chances in the upcoming postseason. According to NBA rumors, the LA Lakers were already considered as the favorite destination for the former Cleveland Cavaliers center even before he was officially bought out.

Once Andre Drummond clears waivers at 5 PM ET, he intends to sign with the Lakers, his agent Jeff Schwartz of @excelbasketball tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 28, 2021

NBA rumors over the past week have also linked Andre Drummond with teams such as the Boston Celtics and the New York Knicks. With this latest signing, LA Lakers will have just one more open spot left on their roster to fill in the buyout market.

NBA Rumors: LA Lakers set to acquire Andre Drummond in the buyout market

Andre Drummond #3 of the Cleveland Cavaliers shoots over LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers

Andre Drummond is good friends with LA Lakers superstar Anthony Davis. The two of them will now hold a powerful frontline for the Purple and Gold. This move could prove to be hugely beneficial for the defending champions. Drummond's size and gifts as a defensive player will match those of last year's Lakers squad that had Dwight Howard and JaVale McGee

Given the current state of the season, there was no doubt in anyone's mind that Andre Drummond was the best option for the LA Lakers. While his critics often cast a shadow of doubt on his rebounding numbers, calling him a 'stat stuffer', he now has an opportunity to win a championship with most storied franchise in basketball history.

This season, Andre Drummond has averaged 17.5 points on 47.4% shooting from the field while collecting an impressive 13.5 rebounds per game in 25 appearances. The 27-year-old is still in his prime and could make a world of a difference for the LA Lakers squad.