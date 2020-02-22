NBA Rumors: Andrew Bogut attracting interest from NBA teams but unsure on a return

Andrew Bogut won the 2015 title with the Golden State Warriors

What's the rumor?

With the latest National Basketball League season drawing to a close, Andrew Bogut is once again being linked with a return to the NBA. Bogut signed a short-term deal with the Golden State Warriors at the end of the 2018-19 NBL season, and the likes of the Miami Heat are being linked with the veteran star.

In regards to a potential return, The Sydney Morning Herald confirmed that Bogut is attracting interest from NBA teams, but stated that the 35-year-old has yet to make a decision on his future:

Despite continued interest from the NBA, Bogut said he was seriously considering whether or not to have another stint in the United States. With his Kings contract expiring at the end of this season the upcoming NBL finals series could potentially also be his swansong in the Australian competition.

In case you didn't know...

Bogut became the first Australian to be selected with the NBA's first overall pick when the Milwaukee Bucks took him first in the 2005 draft. The center spent seven years as a starter for the Bucks before being traded to the Warriors in 2012.

While Bogut's minutes dipped with the Warriors, he remained a starter on a contending team and appeared 19 times during the 2015 postseason as Golden State captured the title.

He was traded the following year, and after spending brief spells with the Dallas Mavericks, Cleveland Cavaliers, and L.A. Lakers - Bogut rejoined the Warriors for the final months of the 2018-19 campaign.

During the 2019 postseason, the Australian featured 19 times (6 starts), averaging 2.7 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 1.1 assists in 9.4 minutes per contest.

The heart of the matter

Bogut's best years are behind him, but the veteran remains a solid rebounder and would add valuable depth and experience to a team such as the Heat.

However, Bogut has expressed concerns over his health and a return still seems in the balance at the time of writing.

What's next?

Bogut and the Sydney Kings return to the court next Saturday as they face Melbourne United.