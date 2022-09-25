NBA Rumors: Anonymous NBA agent believes Ime Udoka's career is "done"

The Boston Celtics are in the middle of a media maelstrom as rumors about Ime Udoka continue to surface. The sheer drama and gravity of the situation has led an NBA agent to suggest that Udoka's time as a coach in the league might be up.

Ime Udoka found himself under the scanner after his relationship with a Celtics staff member came to light. While the relationship was reported to be consensual, it was still considered a violation of the organization's code of conduct. This in itself earned him a one-year suspension from head coaching activities.

While many thought this would be the end of all matters, the situation only continued to spiral as more information about the situation surfaced.

Considering the sheer number of code violations and allegations pinned on Ime Udoka, the 45-year-old could see his coaching career come to an end. As reported by Ethan Strauss on the "House of Strauss" podcast:

"Given that report, and everything else said in private, an agent friend of mine delivered a verdict on Ime Udoka’s NBA head coaching prospects: ‘He’s done.'"

"My guy’s not the only one saying it. This is how many NBA insiders now see the situation, and have seen it since Thursday, really. While nobody can completely predict the future, it is a widespread interpretation of present events."

In light of Udoka's suspension, rumors regarding him losing his job or his resignation have gained traction. Given the internal investigation made by the Celtics, the revelations have supported a lot of the rumors too.

As things stand, Ime Udoka finds himself on the verge of losing a job and being cast out of the league. Considering the success he has had with the side last season, this could drastically impact the Boston Celtics' future.

Ime Udoka's suspension can derail Boston Celtics' season

Ime Udoka's suspension puts a lot of pressure on the Boston Celtics. Having led the side to their first Finals appearance in over a decade, Udoka undoubtedly established his ability to coach the team. However, with him out for the season, Boston may face major issues going forward.

To fill in for Udoka, the Celtics have named Joe Mazzula as the interim head coach. While the Celtics believe this to be the right decision, the results will show how effective Mazzula will be.

Coming off a title run, personalities such as Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown will be particularly difficult to manage. While also considering the drama surrounding a potential trade involving Brown, Boston will need to mend the situation as soon as possible.

Given the state of flux Boston will be in going forward, Mazzula certainly has his work cut out for him. The situation only stands to get worse if and when Udoka returns. With reports suggesting that other organizations have an interest in pursuing Udoka, the Celtics could be in a tight situation.

"In talking to some other organizations today, he may become a candidate…of interest for other jobs that… might become open during the season or certainly next season."



(via Adrian Wojnarowski on Ime Udoka:"In talking to some other organizations today, he may become a candidate…of interest for other jobs that… might become open during the season or certainly next season."(via @SportsCenter Adrian Wojnarowski on Ime Udoka:"In talking to some other organizations today, he may become a candidate…of interest for other jobs that… might become open during the season or certainly next season."(via @SportsCenter) https://t.co/heYb4u3pCB

