NBA Rumors: Anonymous NBA executive believes there is no market for Cleveland Cavaliers guard this offseason

The Cleveland Cavaliers' young core is one of the most formidable with an average age of around or below 25. Next season, the average age of a Cleveland player will be 25.5, making the Cavaliers the NBA's 11th youngest team.

The Cavaliers recently secured All-Star point guard Darius Garland, signing him to a five-year, $193 million maximum designated rookie contract. The deal has the potential to be worth a whopping $231 million, should Garland be selected to an All-NBA team.

The Cavs also have All-Star Jarrett Allen through the 2025-26 season. And Evan Mobley, the No. 3 pick in 2021, will be rookie-extension eligible in 2024, with his current contract expiring in 2026.

The Cleveland front office also scooped up Caris LeVert at the trade deadline for Ricky Rubio and a few picks, and got Rubio back in free agency last week.

With an overwhelming amount of talent, the Cavaliers do have 2018-19 All-Rookie guard Collin Sexton as a restricted free agent. But certain sources indicate that owing to a severe lack of suitors, Sexton might just have to take up the Cavaliers' qualifying offer of $7.2 million.

Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com reported:

“Sources say the Cavs are still hopeful and optimistic about a Sexton deal. ... Both sides want a deal — at the right price.

"'He has no market,' an opposing executive told cleveland.com." (via) Cleveland.com

In 11 games, Sexton averaged 16.0 points per game on 45-24.4-74.4 shooting splits. Before his meniscus injury, Sexton averaged 20/3/3 on 46-38.5.-83 shooting splits in his first three seasons.

Cleveland Cavaliers' offseason summary

Ochai Agbaji was drafted 14th by the Cleveland Cavaliers (via Charlotte).

The Cavaliers performed relatively well last season, finishing 44-38. The Cavs were 35-21 on Feb. 11, among the top six in the East, before struggling after the All-Star break.

Coming into the offseason, the Cavaliers had two restricted free agents, guards R.J. Nembhard and Collin Sexton. As noted, the Cavs have yet to figure out Sexton's deal, but Nembhard was signed to a two-way contract on July 2.

Cleveland also acquired Ricky Rubio from the Pacers (three years, $18 million) and Robin Lopez (one year, $3 million) from the Magic. They also added Raul Neto (one year, $2.5 million) from the Wizards.

The Cavaliers also drafted Ochai Agbaji, Luke Travers, Isaiah Mobley and Khalifa Diop last month. Agbaji signed his rookie-scale contract, and Mobley signed a two-way contract on July 2.

