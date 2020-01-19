NBA Rumors: Atlanta Hawks expected to target Clippers' Montrezl Harrell in free agency

Montrezl Harrell's long-term future with the LA Clippers is in doubt

What's the rumor?

Montrezl Harrell has impressed for the Clippers throughout the first half of the season, although the 25-year-old's contract expires in the summer - and there are doubts about his long-term future in Los Angeles. Due to the lack of free-agent talent that is set to be available this summer, Harrell will attract plenty of interest, and Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report is reporting that the Atlanta Hawks are among the teams interested in signing him.

If the Clippers don't believe they can win with a 6'7" center, especially one hoping for what is believed to be a $20 million-per-season payday, then they risk losing Harrell as a free agent. Multiple executives believe the Atlanta Hawks could be a summer destination.

In case you didn't know...

Harrell was selected 32nd overall by the Houston Rockets back in 2015 but was sent to the Clippers just two years later as part of the trade for Chris Paul. Harrell's impact was limited during his first season in LA, although his role increased last season as he averaged a career-high 16.6 points per contest.

Harrell's individual performances have also taken a further huge jump since the summer arrival of Paul George and Kawhi Leonard, and through 41 appearances this season, Harrell is averaging 19.2 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 1.1 blocks per contest.

The hear of the matter

With George, Leonard, and Patrick Beverley signed to expensive deals, the Clippers may be reluctant to offer Harrell the huge extension that he will be seeking this summer, and it is possible that he will look for a bigger payday elsewhere. With plenty of cap space available, the Hawks will be searching for young talent to play alongside Trae Young, and Harrell appears to be exactly what the team is seeking.

What's next?

Following Saturday's win over the Pelicans, the Clippers are back in action on Tuesday as they face the Mavericks. Meanwhile, the Hawks face back-to-back games against the Pistons and Raptors.