NBA Rumors: Austin Rivers to sign with Milwaukee Bucks after being waived by OKC Thunder

28-year old guard Austin Rivers has been waived by the OKC Thunder, according to the latest NBA Rumors. Rivers was part of a three-team deal involving OKC Thunder, Philadelphia 76ers and the New York Knicks on March 25th. He was sent to the OKC Thunder by the New York Knicks in addition to Iggy Brazdeikis, who ended up at NBA title contenders Philadelphia 76ers.

The New York Knicks acquired Terrance Ferguson and Vincent Poirier, along with the Philadelphia 76ers’ 2021 second-round draft pick. However, it has now been reported by The Athletic’s Shams Charania that the OKC Thunder have decided to waive off Austin Rivers.

NBA Rumors: Austin Rivers waived by OKC Thunder, expected to sign with the Milwaukee Bucks.

Austin Rivers fell out of favor with the New York Knicks and last featured in their victory over the Houston Rockets on February 13. He has started only two games this season but is registering his best-ever scoring efficiency, at 53.3%. He has averaged 7.3 points, 2.2 rebounds and 2 assists per game, featuring for an average of 21 minutes during his 21 NBA appearances this season.

The Oklahoma City Thunder have waived guard Austin Rivers, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 28, 2021

According to NBA Rumors, the OKC Thunder do not see Austin Rivers in their long-term plans, and want to continue rotating the likes of Ty Jerome and Theo Maledon. Shams Charania also reported that Austin Rivers has attracted interest from other teams, with the Milwaukee Bucks the favorite to sign him.

The Milwaukee Bucks are leaders to sign Austin Rivers upon clearing waivers, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. There’s strong mutual interest between the sides. https://t.co/xnw7aherEe — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 28, 2021

According to NBA Rumors, there is a “strong mutual interest” from both parties. The Milwaukee Bucks lack depth at the guard positions, and have seen the likes of Jrue Holiday and Donte DiVincenzo pick up injuries in recent weeks. Jrue Holiday has already missed a number of games this season, with the Milwaukee Bucks looking to add Austin Rivers to their roster as cover.