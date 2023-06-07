NBA Rumors- Blazers hesitant to commit around Damian Lillard as star gives ultimatum

Damian Lillard's recent comments about his future with the Portland Trail Blazers have caused a stir in the NBA media landscape. Despite his longstanding loyalty to the team, the lack of success in building a championship-contending roster has put the franchise in a precarious position.

ClutchPoints @ClutchPointsApp



Damian Lillard on the Blazers' future



(via

“I want to have an opportunity to win in Portland… We got an opportunity, asset-wise, to build a team that can compete. If we can’t do that… then it’s a separate conversation we would have to have”Damian Lillard on the Blazers' future(via @SHOsports “I want to have an opportunity to win in Portland… We got an opportunity, asset-wise, to build a team that can compete. If we can’t do that… then it’s a separate conversation we would have to have”Damian Lillard on the Blazers' future(via @SHOsports)https://t.co/s7XPkZmyXQ

"I think I've made it clear what my wishes are," Lillard said. "I wanna have an opportunity to win on Portland. And right now, we have an opportunity, asset-wise, to build a team that can compete. That would be the number one thing. But, if we can't do that, obviously, like I've said for months now, then it's a separate conversation we would have to have."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Currently holding the third overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, the Trail Blazers have two main options: they can either select a top-three prospect to develop or explore trading the pick for an established player who can contribute immediately at the NBA level.

However, according to Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports, Portland will not be entertaining trade discussions that involve 2022 lottery pick, Shaedon Sharpe.

"There's nothing promised about Portland's future at this juncture, either," Fischer reported. "But one detail has emerged from early trade conversations around the league: Trail Blazers officials have left inquiring teams with the impression that Shaedon Sharpe, the No. 7 pick in last year's draft, is off limits in any dialogue regarding the No. 3 pick."

Fortunately, the Trail Blazers do possess other young and tradeable assets, with Anfernee Simons being one notable name that could be included as part of a package to acquire an impact player in exchange for the third pick.

The Portland Trail Blazers could draft Scoot Henderson

With the Charlotte Hornets now holding the second pick and already having LaMelo Ball, concerns arise regarding the fit between Henderson and Ball in the backcourt. This raises similar concerns if Henderson were to play alongside Damian Lillard.

Nonetheless, there is no denying Henderson's talent, and his scoring ability could make him successful in a secondary guard role next to an elite playmaker like Lillard. In his debut season with the G-League Ignite, Henderson averaged 16.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 6.8 assists while shooting 42.9% from the field and 27.5% from beyond the arc.

The concerns surrounding Henderson's limited three-point shooting might make both Charlotte and Portland cautious about his compatibility with Ball or Lillard. This concern could prompt the Trail Blazers to explore potential trades for established stars across the league. The challenge lies in finding a star player who is available and whose team would value the opportunity to acquire either Henderson or Brandon Miller.

Poll : 0 votes