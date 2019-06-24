×
NBA Rumors: Boston Celtics interested in signing Oklahoma City Thunder's Steven Adams

Tristan Elliott
ANALYST
Rumors
24   //    24 Jun 2019, 00:56 IST

Steven Adams is being linked with a move to Boston
Steven Adams is being linked with a move to Boston

What's the story?

Following another underwhelming season, the Oklahoma City Thunder are attempting to create cap space this summer. As the team's third-highest earner, Steven Adams could be the man to make way, and A. Sherrod Blakely of NBC Sports Boston is reporting that the Celtics are interested in signing the 25-year-old.

In case you didn't know...

Steven Adams was selected with the 12th overall pick in the 2013 NBA draft, and he has gone on to make more than 450 regular season appearances for the Thunder.

During the 18-19 season, Adams averaged 13.9 points, 9.5 rebounds and 1.6 assists (1.6) per game. Adams has two years and $53.3 million left on the four-year extension worth $100 million he signed in 2016.

The heart of the matter

According to A. Sherrod Blakely of NBC Sports Boston, Adams is definitely on the Celtics' radar:

Selected with the 12th overall pick in the 2013 NBA draft, there are some league officials at the time who believed that Boston, which traded up to No. 13 that year, was angling to select Adams. A 7-foot center who is considered by many as the strongest player in the NBA, there are a multitude of ways he can bolster the Celtics roster. 
Adams is on Boston’s radar, but it’s unclear where he falls in the team’s pecking order as far as players they plan to pursue, or exactly what they are willing to give up in order to acquire him. But if you’re talking about big men who can make a major impact, Adams is one of those players that has to be given serious consideration.

While reports have claimed that the Thunder are willing to offload the trio of Adams, Dennis Schroder, and Andre Roberson, Adams' departure would come as a tremendous loss to a team that is hoping to contend in the West next season.

What's next?

Ultimately, the Thunder should explore other options before trading Adams, although the Kiwi would be an excellent addition to the Celtics' roster.

The official free agency window opens on June 30, although contracts can't be officially signed until July 6.

Tags:
NBA Boston Celtics Oklahoma City Thunder Steven Adams NBA Players NBA Trade Rumors NBA Rumors
