NBA Rumors: Boston Celtics might be willing to keep Hayward for the long haul

Gordon Hayward's future with the Boston Celtics looks bright.

The Boston Celtics kept quite this trade deadline, not bringing about any change in their roster- even after a lot of buzz surrounding the team regarding their inefficiency in the paint. A lot of experts expected them to trade for a big man such as Andre Drummond, who could give the team a chance to lift the trophy this year.

With Daniel Theis and Enes Kanter, they have managed to pull off some big results in the season so far. However, the playoff is a different scenario than a regular-season game, and during such high voltage situations, experienced players show their class.

When we talk about experienced players in Celtics, Gordan Hayward, comes to the mind. Hayward has not been the same since his injury but has adjusted to a different kind of role. He is currently averaging 17.1 points, 6.5 rebounds(career-high), and shooting above 50% from the field. Hayward is using his playmaking abilities to move the ball around for the Celtics as well as knocking those mid-range jumpers effortlessly.

Hayward is no stranger to being attached to trade rumors, and it was believed by many that the team could get away with him for adding a center to the squad. However, according to Brian Robb of the Boston Sports Journal, the Celtics remain very keen on keeping Hayward for the future. They want to bring him back even if he chooses his player option at the end of the season.

Hayward has a $34.1 million player option at the end of this season- part of the four-year, $128 million deal with the Celtics. If he decides to decline the player option, he can have a chance to land a max deal worth $40.25 million next season. So the ball will be in Hayward's court at the end of this season, but the Celtics, for now, are really interested in a longer future with him.