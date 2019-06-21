×
NBA Rumours: Boston Celtics 'prioritising' Terry Rozier's return in free agency

Tristan Elliott
ANALYST
Rumors
21 Jun 2019, 18:39 IST

Terry Rozier has spent the past two seasons playing as the Boston Celtics' backup point guard
Terry Rozier has spent the past two seasons playing as the Boston Celtics' backup point guard

What's the rumour?

Following the Boston Celtics' elimination from the postseason, Terry Rozier made a number of appearances on shows such as ESPN's First Take where he expressed his desire to leave the Celtics. However, according to Shams Charania of Stadium, the Celtics want to bring the 25-year-old back for the 19-20 season.

In case you didn't know...

Rozier was selected by the Celtics with the 16th overall pick in the 2015 NBA draft. During his five seasons with the team, Rozier has made nearly 300 appearances, although he has started just 30 times. During the 17-18 season, Rozier averaged 9.0 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game.

The heart of the matter

Rozier is a restricted free agent, so Boston has match rights on his next deal. The point guard has previously expressed his unhappiness at playing backup to Kyrie Irving, although with the All-Star likely to leave in free agency, Rozier could find a way into Brad Stevens' starting five. According to the report,

'For the Celtics that meant shedding some salary and now they can start to prioritize signing a center, signing a big man to replace Al Horford. And also, to try and prioritise Terry Rozier, who is also going to be a restricted free agent this July

Ultimately, the Celtics have already lost the likes of Al Horford and Aron Baynes, and the team should be doing everything in their power to retain a promising young guard who has yet to reach his full potential.

What's next?

NBA teams can contact free agents and their agents beginning on June 29 at 6 p.m. The official free agency window opens on June 30, although contracts can't be officially signed until July 6.

Let us know in the comments below if you believe the Celtics should focus on keeping Rozier.

Also, don't forget to visit our dedicated Basketball section for the latest news, rumours, and analysis.

Tags:
NBA Boston Celtics Terry Rozier NBA Players NBA Trade Rumors NBA Rumors
