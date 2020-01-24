NBA Rumors: Boston Celtics showing interest in Washington's Davis Bertans ahead of the trade deadline

24 Jan 2020

The Washington Wizards could trade Davis Bertans ahead of the trade deadline

What's the rumor?

Davis Bertans has been excellent for the Washington Wizards following his move from the San Antonio Spurs last summer, and with just six months remaining on his contract, there is a belief that he could be moved ahead of the trade deadline.

The Philadelphia 76ers have been widely reported as having an interest in the Latvian, and Chris Mannix of Sports Illustrated is reporting that the Boston Celtics are also considering making a move -

The Wizards could extract a No. 1 pick for Bertans—and maybe more. Boston, which has had major shooting issues, particularly with the second unit is interested, and the Celtics could have as many as three No. 1 picks in next June’s draft, including Memphis’s top-six protected selection.

In case you didn't know...

Bertans was selected by the Indiana Pacers with the 42nd overall pick in the 2011 NBA draft, although his rights were immediately acquired by the San Antonio Spurs. The forward spent a further five years playing in the EuroLeague before making his NBA debut during the 2016-17 season - and his role from the bench continued to grow during his three years in San Antonio.

Bertans was traded to the Wizards last summer as the Spurs cleared the cap-space required to add Marcus Morris - who eventually opted to join the New York Knicks instead. Nevertheless, the Spurs' loss has been Washington's gain as Bertans is currently averaging career-highs in points (15.3), rebounds (4.6), and assists (1.7).

The heart of the matter

In addition to being an excellent two-way wing, Bertans is shooting 42.6 percent from beyond the arc this season, and he possesses the type of skill set that is more valued now than ever before. If made available for trade, the Celtics will face intense competition to land the 27-year-old, although Boston may have the advantage due to their array of future draft picks.

What's next?

Bertans and the Wizards will be back in action on Saturday as they take on the Atlanta Hawks. Meanwhile, the Celtics take on the Orlando Magic later this evening.