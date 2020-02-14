NBA News: Boston Celtics uninterested in a reunion with Isaiah Thomas

Isaiah Thomas is among the NBA's most notable free agents

What's the news?

Isaiah Thomas spent much of the season starting for a struggling Washington Wizards team but was traded to the Los Angeles Clippers ahead of the trade deadline last week. The 31-year-old was waived less than two days later and was immediately linked to a move to the Boston Celtics.

However, Celtics president of basketball operations Danny Ainge told the 'Toucher & Rich' Show that his side has no plans to sign the veteran for the final months of the season:

Not right now. We're not doing anything at this moment. I love Isaiah, I'm not sure that he's the right fit for us, but I'm not sure that he's not. We're still evaluating to see who comes available on the open market. We're hoping that maybe somebody that's more of a need and a better fit, but who knows, we'll see.

In case you didn't know..

Thomas was selected with the 60th pick of the 2011 draft and developed into a starter during three seasons with the Sacramento Kings. While a reliable point guard during his first four years in the NBA, Thomas' career took off following his trade to the Celtics in 2015, as he was named as an All-Star in 2016 and 2017.

Thomas' best year came during the 2016-17 season as he averaged 28.9 points during the regular season before battling through the playoffs despite a serious hip injury. However, Thomas was controversially traded in the summer of 2017 as part of the deal that sent Kyrie Irving to Boston and injuries have restricted the veteran to just 82 appearances over spells with the Cavaliers, Lakers, Nuggets, and Wizards.

The heart of the matter

Injuries have had a huge impact on Thomas' career and he is no longer playing anywhere near his former All-Star level. However, Thomas still managed to contribute 12.2 points and 3.7 assists in 23.1 minutes with the Wizards - and if the Celtics don't come calling - another contending team is likely to offer him a route back to the NBA.

What's next?

The Boston Celtics play their final game before the All-Star break tonight as they take on the Los Angeles Clippers.