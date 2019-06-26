×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

NBA Rumors: Boston Celtics want to sign Kemba Walker and Malcolm Brogdon

Tristan Elliott
ANALYST
Rumors
38   //    26 Jun 2019, 02:07 IST

The Boston Celtics are interested in pursuing a deal for Kemba Walker
The Boston Celtics are interested in pursuing a deal for Kemba Walker

What's the rumor?

With Kyrie Irving and Al Horford set to leave this summer, the Boston Celtics are on the lookout for new additions, and Marc Stein of the New York Times is reporting that Kemba Walker is a potential target,

The Celtics, I'm told, are emerging as a stealth suitor for Charlotte Hornets free agent Kemba Walker. Boston's cap-room situation is a fluid one but the Celtics, as Danny Ainge has acknowledged, are weighing their various needs as we speak in both the backcourt (with Kyrie Irving -- and possibly Terry Rozier -- leaving) and frontcourt (with Al Horford exiting)

In regards to other potential targets, Keith Smith of Yahoo Sports is reporting that the Celtics remain keen on a trio of FA's headlined by Malcolm Brogdon,

After Boston and Brooklyn swung their big trade, the Nets became famous for signing RFAs to big offer sheets. It might be the Celtics turn at that game this summer, with chatter building that Malcolm Brogdon, Thomas Bryant and Tomas Satoransky are potential targets.

In case you didn't know...

Walker has spent his entire career with the Hornets, and the point guard has developed into a perennial All-Star. During the 18-19 season, Walker averaged 25.6 points, 5.9 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game, and he is eligible for a super-max deal after being named to the All-NBA Third Team.

Meanwhile, Brogdon was selected by the Milwaukee Bucks with the 36th overall pick in the 2016 draft and was named as Rookie of the Year in his debut season. During the 18-19 campaign, the 26-year-old enjoyed the best year of his career, averaging 15.6 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game.

The heart of the matter

Due to the impending departures of Irving and Horford, the Celtics are in desperate need of reinforcements, and both Brogdon and Walker are proven, performers. Boston will face plenty of competition for both players, although there is no denying that the Celtics are an attractive destination.

What's next?

NBA teams can contact free agents and their agents beginning on June 29 at 6 p.m. The official free agency window opens on June 30, although contracts can't be officially signed until July 6.

Tags:
NBA Boston Celtics Charlotte Hornets Kemba Walker Malcolm Brogdon NBA Players NBA Trade Rumors NBA Rumors
Advertisement
NBA 2018-19, Charlotte Hornets vs Boston Celtics: Starting lineups and match prediction
RELATED STORY
Los Angeles Lakers Rumors: Kemba Walker could take less money to join the Lakers this summer
RELATED STORY
5 shortest NBA players EVER
RELATED STORY
NBA News Roundup, Monday, May 27th: 4 teams want Kemba Walker, Reggie Bullock could leave the Lakers and more
RELATED STORY
NBA News Roundup, Friday, June 14th: Kyrie Irving heading to Brooklyn, Kemba Walker discusses his future and more
RELATED STORY
NBA News Roundup, Monday, April 15th: Kemba Walker to Join Mavericks?, Lakers Step Up Head Coach Search and More
RELATED STORY
Lakers Rumors: Kemba Walker is the Lakers' most realistic target this summer
RELATED STORY
Opinion: Kemba Walker should sign with the Utah Jazz this summer
RELATED STORY
Lakers Trade Rumors: Kemba Walker interesting the Los Angeles Lakers
RELATED STORY
NBA Free Agency: 3 Best Landing Spots For Kemba Walker This Summer
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us