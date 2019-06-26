NBA Rumors: Boston Celtics want to sign Kemba Walker and Malcolm Brogdon

The Boston Celtics are interested in pursuing a deal for Kemba Walker

What's the rumor?

With Kyrie Irving and Al Horford set to leave this summer, the Boston Celtics are on the lookout for new additions, and Marc Stein of the New York Times is reporting that Kemba Walker is a potential target,

The Celtics, I'm told, are emerging as a stealth suitor for Charlotte Hornets free agent Kemba Walker. Boston's cap-room situation is a fluid one but the Celtics, as Danny Ainge has acknowledged, are weighing their various needs as we speak in both the backcourt (with Kyrie Irving -- and possibly Terry Rozier -- leaving) and frontcourt (with Al Horford exiting)

In regards to other potential targets, Keith Smith of Yahoo Sports is reporting that the Celtics remain keen on a trio of FA's headlined by Malcolm Brogdon,

After Boston and Brooklyn swung their big trade, the Nets became famous for signing RFAs to big offer sheets. It might be the Celtics turn at that game this summer, with chatter building that Malcolm Brogdon, Thomas Bryant and Tomas Satoransky are potential targets.

In case you didn't know...

Walker has spent his entire career with the Hornets, and the point guard has developed into a perennial All-Star. During the 18-19 season, Walker averaged 25.6 points, 5.9 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game, and he is eligible for a super-max deal after being named to the All-NBA Third Team.

Meanwhile, Brogdon was selected by the Milwaukee Bucks with the 36th overall pick in the 2016 draft and was named as Rookie of the Year in his debut season. During the 18-19 campaign, the 26-year-old enjoyed the best year of his career, averaging 15.6 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game.

The heart of the matter

Due to the impending departures of Irving and Horford, the Celtics are in desperate need of reinforcements, and both Brogdon and Walker are proven, performers. Boston will face plenty of competition for both players, although there is no denying that the Celtics are an attractive destination.

What's next?

NBA teams can contact free agents and their agents beginning on June 29 at 6 p.m. The official free agency window opens on June 30, although contracts can't be officially signed until July 6.