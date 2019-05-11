NBA Rumors: The Boston Celtics might only be willing to trade Jaylen Brown for a superstar

Jaylen Brown faces an uncertain future in Boston

What's the rumor?

Following their disappointing playoff exit to the Milwaukee Bucks, the Boston Celtics will now turn their attention towards a busy off-season. Kyrie Irving's future hangs over the team, while a few players from the current roster face the prospect of being traded.

Among those being linked with a move away is Jaylen Brown, but there might be a few conditions attached to his trade.

In case you didn't know...

Brown was selected by the Boston Celtics with the third overall pick in the 2016 NBA Draft. After a modest first year, he enjoyed a breakthrough season during the 2017-18 campaign, averaging 14.5 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game.

However, he dropped out of the Celtics starting lineup this season, averaging just 25.9 minutes per game. He finished the season averaging 13.0 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 1.2 assists.

The heart of the matter

Brown will turn 23 in October, and at this point, the Celtics need to decide whether he is going to be a serious part of their future. He has outgrown a role on the bench, and most teams around the league would jump at the chance to acquire one of the NBA's most promising young stars.

However, Bleacher Report's Dan Favale believes that Brown will only exit the team as part of a deal for an All-Star talent:

"Jaylen Brown's availability is not open-ended. The Boston Celtics aren't moving him if a superstar blockbuster isn't on their radar. More specifically, Brown's future in Beantown is tethered to Anthony Davis, what it costs to get him and whether the Celtics are interested in having a unibrow-powered frontcourt."

What's next?

The Celtics await Kyrie Irving's free agency decision -- which will have huge implications on their off-season plans. Brown's future might not be directly based on Irving's decision, but there are a huge number of variables right now for the Celtics to consider.