NBA Rumors: Bradley Beal and 2-time All-Star named as potential targets for the Portland Trail Blazers

NBA and Eastern Conference team Portland Trail Blazers have their eyes on Bradley Beal and Zach LaVine as the futures of the duo have been the subjects of conversation in NBA circles. Beal has one more year left on his deal, while LaVine is a free agent this summer.

However, according to Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer, both guards have drawn immense interest from the Portland Trail Blazers, who are tying to assemble a championship-contending roster around their superstar Damian Lillard. O'Connor wrote:

"Bradley Beal and Zach LaVine are potential targets, according to sources. Though Beal and LaVine present some similar defensive issues as CJ McCollum did next to Lillard, either of them would undeniably make the Blazers better with their shot-creation."

Both Beal and LaVine were teammates with Lillard for Team USA, with the latter winning the gold medal with Lillard at the Olympics last year. However, there are teams other than the Portland Trail Blazers that are also interested in acquiring the services of LaVine and Beal.

RealGM @RealGM Bradley Beal, Zach LaVine Are Potential Portland Targets basketball.realgm.com/wiretap/267280… Bradley Beal, Zach LaVine Are Potential Portland Targets basketball.realgm.com/wiretap/267280…

Should the Portland Trail Blazers make a move for Beal or LaVine?

Bradley Beal and Zach LaVine in action

The Portland Trail Blazers have a vital summer ahead of the next NBA season. They plan to appease their superstar Damian Lillard and build a championship-contending team around him for next season.

Acquiring one of Bradley Beal or Zach LaVine would go a long way in doing that. Zach LaVine has established himself as one of the best scorers in the game due to his ability to score at all three levels. LaVine finished the regular season averaging over 24 points per game, while shooting better than 85% from the line, 38.9% from the perimeter, and over 47% from the field.

StatMuse @statmuse Zach LaVine without DeMar DeRozan:



30 PPG

4.8 RPG

6.2 APG

40.9 3P%



The Bulls are 2-3 without DeMar. Zach LaVine without DeMar DeRozan:30 PPG4.8 RPG6.2 APG40.9 3P% The Bulls are 2-3 without DeMar. https://t.co/uqeyAk3GL3

Meanwhile, the Washington Wizards' best player Bradley Beal is at a crossroads in his career. He has a big decision to make in the summer about his future and whether it lies with the team from the nation's capital or elsewhere.

Beal's current contract expires at the end of the 2022-23 season, at which point he will become an unrestricted free agent and can sign with anyone he wants.

He is earning a little over $33 million this season and is projected to earn over $36 million next season. However, the deal for next season is a player option and it is not clear whether he has opted to sign-in or not yet.

LaVine, on the other hand, is a restricted free agent who has made it clear that he plans to enjoy free agency and explore his options. He will earn more money if he stays with the Bulls, but the rise of DeRozan has reportedly made LaVine unhappy as the limelight is on DeRozan.

However, the Portland Trail Blazers will be acquiring a better version of CJ McCollum. The McCollum-Lillard combo did not work for the Trail Blazers and their focus is on solidifying their front court.

LIVE POLL Q. Who should Portland acquire? Bradley Beal Zach LaVine 0 votes so far