NBA Rumors: Bradley Beal could exit the Washington Wizards this summer

Bradley Beal is being linked with an exit from the Washington Wizards

What's the rumor?

Bradley Beal has endured another season of turmoil with the Washington Wizards, and his future with the franchise now hangs in the balance.

In case you didn't know...

Beal was drafted with the third overall pick in the 2013 draft by the Wizards, and he has spent his entire career with the franchise. During his time in Washington, the 25-year-old has formed an All-Star pairing with John Wall, and during the 18/19 season, he averaged career highs in points (25.6), rebounds (5.0), and assists (5.5).

The heart of the matter

Beal has repeatedly spoken of his desire to stay with the Wizards, although a number of reports over the past 12 months have claimed that the franchise is open to trading him. Beal also faces a difficult 19/20 season, as the Wizards will be without the injured John Wall for the entire campaign, and the team has little cap space to upgrade the current roster.

According to Bleacher Report's Dan Favale, Beal wants a long-term stay in Washington, however, other factors may push him towards the door:

Anything less than a total understanding between Beal and the Wizards threatens to set the rumor mill aflame. He could ask for a trade if they don't pay him or he's not on board with the tough road ahead. And the Wizards could decide they can't afford him, or that it would be easier to reconfigure the future if they traded him for picks, prospects and cap relief.

With the Wizards also facing an impending rebuild in the next few years, a trade makes sense for Beal, and the Los Angeles Lakers are among his potential destinations.

What's next?

The Wizards will be hoping to draft a future star in the upcoming NBA draft. They have a first-round pick and are believed to be keen on drafting R.J. Barrett.