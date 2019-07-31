×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

NBA Rumours: Bradley Beal could force a trade from the Washington Wizards

Tristan Elliott
ANALYST
Rumors
26   //    31 Jul 2019, 03:19 IST

Bradley Beal has spent his entire career to date with the Washington Wizards
Bradley Beal has spent his entire career to date with the Washington Wizards

What's the rumour?

With July quickly coming to a close, most of the summer's big deals have already been completed. However, Bradley Beal is a name that continues to be linked with a trade and Dan Devine of The Ringer believes the 26-year-old may look to force through a trade away from the Washington Wizards:

If the evaluation process leads him to decide he'd like to ply his trade elsewhere though, he could follow in the footsteps of the many other stars who have exerted their influence to find a new home before they could reach the open market.

In case you didn't know...

Beal was drafted with the third overall pick by the Wizards back in the 2012 NBA draft and the guard has struck up a notable partnership with John Wall. He has made more than 500 regular-season appearances while making four trips to the playoffs, although the Wizards could only manage 32 wins during the 18/19 season.

With Wall set to miss the entire upcoming campaign with a serious Achilles injury, Washington's prospects of competing in the immediate future appear bleak and Beal is yet to respond to the organisation's latest contract extension offer.

The heart of the matter

The Wizards have repeatedly stated their intent to build around Beal, although the 2019 offseason has demonstrated that players usually have the last say on where they want to be playing. If Beal was to request a trade, it is difficult to imagine the Wizards turning down a significant offer and plenty of teams would be willing to go all-in on the guard.

What's next?

Beal is currently mulling over a three-year $111 million contract extension and if he turns it down, he could be eligible for a 5-year, $254M supermax after next season.

Tags:
NBA Washington Wizards Bradley Beal NBA Trade Rumors NBA Rumors
Advertisement
NBA Rumors: Bradley Beal could exit the Washington Wizards this summer
RELATED STORY
NBA Trade Rumors: Los Angeles Lakers unlikely to pursue a trade for Bradley Beal
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: Toronto Raptors could benefit from the Washington Wizards' firesale
RELATED STORY
NBA Trades: 3 Teams that should trade for Bradley Beal
RELATED STORY
NBA Rumors: Bradley Beal won't be joining the Oklahoma City Thunder
RELATED STORY
NBA News Roundup, Saturday, July 27th: Update on Bradley Beal's future, Vince Carter wants to join the Raptors, and more
RELATED STORY
Washington Wizards: Top 3 individual performances from the 2018-19 NBA season
RELATED STORY
NBA News Roundup, Sunday, July 21st: Update on Bradley Beal's future, Kyle Korver makes free agency decision and more
RELATED STORY
2018-19 NBA Season Preview: Washington Wizards
RELATED STORY
5 Moves the Washington Wizards should make in the 2019 offseason
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us