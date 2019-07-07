NBA Rumors: Bradley Beal won't be joining the Oklahoma City Thunder

Bradley Beal is set to stay with the Washington Wizards this summer

What's the rumour?

The Oklahoma City Thunder opted to trade Paul George to the L.A. Clippers earlier this week and the franchise is now left with two options. The first and most likely outcome is that the Thunder go into a full-rebuild by offloading their remaining high earners such as Russell Westbrook, Steven Adams, and Dennis Schroder.

Alternatively, the Thunder could try and pursue a new star to add alongside Westbrook, and Bradley Beal has been mentioned as a potential target. However, according to Steve Kyler of Basketball Insiders, the Washington Wizards have no intention of dealing Beal to Oklahoma City.

Beal is not a trade option anywhere https://t.co/GNMTz7AHTM — Steve Kyler (@stevekylerNBA) July 7, 2019

In case you didn't know

Beal was drafted with the third overall pick in the 2012 draft by the Wizards. During his seven seasons with the team, Beal has appeared in nearly 500 regular-season games, while also making four trips to the postseason.

However, after finishing the 18-19 season with a 32-50 record, the Wizards look a long way off from competing, and Beal has been linked with an exit following a stellar individual season in which he averaged 25.6 points, 5.5 assists, 5.0 rebounds per game.

The heart of the matter...

Beal is under contract until 2021, and he could further extend his deal over the next 12 months. The Wizards believe that the 26-year-old is young enough to build their future around, and Beal himself has yet to voice his discontent in Washington.

For now, the Thunder and other suitors will have to look elsewhere, although Beal could become available next summer if contract talks do not progress.

What's next?

The Wizards may be looking to upgrade their options at center following the departure of Dwight Howard. Meanwhile, the Thunder must decide if they want to enter a complete rebuild.