NBA Rumors: Brooklyn Nets' 6x All-Star and gritty forward wants to join a team in Los Angeles

Brooklyn Nets forward Blake Griffin is rumored to be making a return to LA, as reported by Bleacher Report's Jake Fischer. Appearing on Marc Stein's podcast, Fischer spoke about the former Clippers forward's departure from Brooklyn, stating:

"It sounds like he’s not going back to Brooklyn. It sounds like he’s gonna go to Los Angeles. The Clippers would be pretty weird, funny, silly outcome with the whole exit there."

"So I mean, the Lakers would make more sense in that regard. But I honestly I can’t tell you which one seems more likely. " (via) The Stein Line

Griffin was drafted first-overall by the LA Clippers in 2009, and played with them until 2018. He was a 5x All-Star and 4x All-NBA honoree with the Clippers, and was also the Rookie of the Year in 2011.

Griffin averaged 21.6 points per game, 9.3 rebounds per game and 4.2 assists per game during his tenure with the LA Clippers. In his two seasons with the Nets, Griffin has averaged 7.5 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game.

Brooklyn Nets' bench depth will be key to their championship contention

Historically, championship contending teams have always boasted formidable bench strength. In the last three seasons, the LA Lakers, Milwaukee Bucks and the Golden State Warriors have proven that.

The Brooklyn Nets have their star players in place. With Kyrie Irving coming back for the 2022 season, there is very little to suggest that Kevin Durant won't be back here next season.

The Simmons-Harden trade in February did wonders for the Nets' bench, bringing sharp-shooter Seth Curry and perennial double-double big man Andre Drummond. With bench players like Bruce Brown and the return of Joe Harris, Nets fans can look forward to a better season in 2022.

The health and availability of starters is a big issue in Brooklyn. Ben Simmons hasn't played basketball in over a year. In addition, Kyrie Irving's availability has been an issue throughout his tenure with the Nets.

Perhaps the only reason the Nets were able to reach the playoffs was Kevin Durant's early-season form, when he was touted to be a top-contender for the MVP.

