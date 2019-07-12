NBA Rumors: Chicago Bulls have no interest in trading for Russell Westbrook

Tristan Elliott FOLLOW ANALYST Rumors 54 // 12 Jul 2019, 04:24 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Russell Westbrook is expected to leave the Oklahoma City Thunder this summer

What's the rumor?

Just over a week ago, the NBA world was stunned by the news that Kawhi Leonard would be joined by Paul George in Los Angeles. The deals for both Leonard and George were finally completed yesterday and the Oklahoma City Thunder will now turn their attention to a full-scale rebuild.

After spending his entire career with the franchise, Russell Westbrook is expected to depart in the coming weeks, and the Houston Rockets and Miami Heat are keen to sign the All-Star. During an interview with Mike Mulligan on 670 The Score, Chicago Bulls executive John Paxson revealed that his team had no interest in signing Westbrook:

You have to factor in everything. When you look at the financial aspect of a player that’s 30 going out four years and the amount of money that’s going to be made, those things can tie your hands up and put your organization in a tough position.

In case you didn't know...

Westbrook was drafted 4th overall by the Seattle SuperSonics in the 2008 NBA draft, although he followed the franchise to Oklahoma for the start of the 08-09 season. The dynamic point guard has established himself as one of the NBA's best players during his decade with the team, taking home the 2017 MVP award.

Westbrook helped the Thunder to the 2012 NBA Finals, and he currently leads the franchise in points, minutes, rebounds, and assists. He has also averaged a triple-double in three consecutive seasons.

The heart of the matter

Due to their emphasis on youth, the Bulls were always a long shot to land the point guard - although it highlights Westbrook's limited market. Despite turning 31 in November, he stands to earn $171 million over the next four seasons, and teams don't want to commit so much money on an aging athletic guard. Ultimately, the Heat and Rockets may be his only options.

What's next?

Jerami Grant has already left the Thunder for the Denver Nuggets, and the likes of Steven Adams and Dennis Schroder are also likely to exit this summer.