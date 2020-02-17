NBA Rumors: Chicago Bulls using All-Star break to look for new General Manager

The Bulls are enduring yet another disappointing campaign this year.

As per ESPN's Shams Charania, the Chicago Bulls are eager to make seismic changes to the management. Word is around that the franchise is in early stages of adding a fresh face to the position of General Manager "with a louder voice". No formal interviews have been conducted as of now, but the initial legwork for a much-awaited change is in the books.

It was reported in November that the organization’s senior advisor, Doug Collins, led the pitch for a change, thereby landing general manager Gar Forman’s job security in a bit of a peril. Media reports also suggest that Forman had also been stripped off much of his GM duties already a while back, with the vice president of basketball operations John Paxson handling most of the media requirements lately.

Chicago's underwhelming run this year

After finishing 13th in the East last season, the Chicago Bulls managed to improve to 10th spot this year so far. However, their current 19-36 (0.345) does not seem solid enough to bag them a playoff berth this season as well. With young guns like Zach LaVine and Lauri Markkanen not playing to their potential, the reputed Bulls name has failed to stay relevant in the league for quite some time now.