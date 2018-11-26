NBA Rumors: Cleveland Cavaliers interested in Markelle Fultz

Shubham Sharma FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR News 60 // 26 Nov 2018, 12:59 IST

Markelle Fultz

Markelle Fultz was the 1st pick in the 2017 NBA Draft by the Philadelphia 76ers. He has played only 33 games for them since then due to his mysterious shoulder problems. Some believe his shoulder problems are just mental and Philadephia has been protecting him all these years in a hope that he will make a comeback.

According to The Athletic, Fultz is also suffering from a wrist injury and he would prefer to move to a new team.

According to The Athletic Report:

“The issue has led to periodic difficulties holding on to the ball during his shot. Specialists have been working with Fultz to figure out how they can strengthen the wrist area to remedy the injury.”

The things have gone too far now and there have been reports that Philadelphia wants Fultz out and has made him open for a trade. He is no longer in their long-term plan.

Cleveland Cavaliers have talked to the Philadelphia 76ers regarding a trade related to Markelle Fultz, according to former Fox Sports Columnist Sam Amico. The report did not specify which players they will be trading for in return but sharpshooter Kyle Korver will be the most probable one because of the current situations and the matching salary.

However, Markelle Fultz's agent Raymond Brothers told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, that he has not requested for any trade on the behalf of his client.

This was his statement:

"I have given no indication to [general manager] Elton Brand or anyone else that Markelle would prefer to be traded. My focus is to get Markelle healthy. End of story."

Fultz is averaging 8.2 points and 3.4 assists this season. He is shooting 29% from beyond the three-point line and has made just 21 free throws out of 37.

It would be a great move if Philadelphia trades him and bring in a sharpshooter like Kyle Korver who can add a cherry to the cake for the 76ers.