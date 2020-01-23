NBA Rumors: Dallas Mavericks considering signing Joakim Noah following Dwight Powell's season-ending injury

Joakim Noah last spent time in the NBA with the Memphis Grizzlies

What's the rumor?

Dwight Powell suffered a ruptured Achilles tendon during Dallas Mavericks' loss to the LA Clippers on Tuesday night, and the severity of the injury will see the 28-year-old miss the remainder of the season.

Evidently, Powell's long-term absence leaves the Mavericks short at center, and ESPN's Tim MacMahon is reporting that the team is weighing up a move for Joakim Noah.

Denver Nuggets v Dallas Mavericks

In case you didn't know...

Noah was selected by the Chicago Bulls with the 9th overall pick of the 2007 NBA draft, and the New York native went on to establish himself as one of the league's best centers during his nine seasons with the team.

Noah made two All-Star teams during a memorable spell with the Bulls, and his work on the defensive end was acknowledged during the 2013-14 season as he was named Defensive Player of the Year.

Joakim Noah with Chicago Bulls

However, Noah struggled with injuries during his final 18 months with the Bulls, and after signing a four-year, $72 million contract with the New York Knicks in the summer of 2016, he was quickly labeled as the worst signing in the team's history.

Noah was released two years later, and he experienced something of a resurgence with the Memphis Grizzlies last season as he averaged 7.1 points and 5.7 rebounds over 42 appearances.

The heart of the matter

This is what MacMahon tweeted while reporting about the possible move:

Sources: The Mavs have touched base with Joakim Noah as they search for center depth in the wake of Dwight Powell's season-ending injury. Dallas has concerns about Noah's health and is considering several other options, including G League and overseas players. — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) January 22, 2020

There is no doubt that the Mavs need to add another big ahead of the deadline, and Noah proved with the Grizzlies last season that he could still contribute in a limited role.

However, as MacMahon points out, his health remains questionable - and it appears that the Mavs will exhaust their potential options before settling on the former All-Star.

What's next?

The Mavericks are back in action on Thursday evening as they take on the Portland Trail Blazers.