NBA Rumors: Dallas Mavericks emerge as frontrunners to sign former New York Knicks guard Frank Ntilikina

According to Mark Stein, an NBA correspondent, the Dallas Mavericks are expected to sign former New York Knicks guard Frank Ntilikina. The Frenchman played for the Knicks for four seasons after being picked as their eighth overall pick in 2017.

Dallas Mavericks emerge as frontrunners to sign former New York Knicks guard Frank Ntilikina

Stein, a former Dallas Mavericks beat reporter and NBA columnist, took to Twitter to break this latest NBA trade rumor to the world. In his tweet, Stein wrote:

"Dallas is expected to sign Ntilikina in coming days, league sources say, after the Mavericks were widely expected to draft him in 2017. Ntilikina went No. 8 overall to the Knicks; Dallas selected Dennis Smith Jr. at No. 9."

Marc Stein @TheSteinLine The Mavericks have emerged as the likely next destination for former Knicks guard Frank Ntilikina, league sources say.

Stein's speculation, or perhaps insider information, also brings to the forefront the Mavericks' unfulfilled desire to sign the 6'4" point guard in the 2017 draft. They are reportedly now making moves to bring Ntilikina under the leadership of Jason Kidd and Co.

In all honesty, Ntilikina will not be an additional offensive power for the Luka Doncic-led Dallas Mavericks. Having averaged 5.5 points, 2.7 assists and two rebounds, the 23-year-old's offensive limitations are already known around the league. He is not a renowned playmaker, scorer or rebounder.

Instead, it might be Frank Ntilikina's defensive abilities that have piqued the interest of the Mavs. According to Donovan Mitchell, a two-time All-Star from the Utah Jazz, Ntilikina is one of the toughest defenders he has faced. In an interview with SNYTV, shared on the Knicks Videos' Twitter handle, Mitchell had nothing but praise for the former Knicks guard.

"He's one of the toughest defenders I ever have to face...it's great the Knicks continue to give him multiple shots because he deserves it."

Knicks Videos @sny_knicks Donovan Mitchell on Frank Ntilikina:



Donovan Mitchell on Frank Ntilikina:

"He's one of the toughest defenders I ever have to face...it's great the Knicks continue to give him multiple shots because he deserves it"



"He's one of the toughest defenders I ever have to face...it's great the Knicks continue to give him multiple shots because he deserves it" https://t.co/WMEWFptqhZ

The Dallas Mavericks are in the process of building a championship contender team around one of the best youngsters in the league in Luka Doncic. In terms of offensive plays, Doncic is already supported by the likes of Kristaps Porzingis and Tim Hardaway Jr. The team isn't the best on the defensive end and having a player like Ntilikina who specializes as a defender will be advantageous to the Dallas Mavericks.

