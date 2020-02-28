NBA Rumors: DeMarcus Cousins could still play for the Los Angeles Lakers this season

DeMarcus Cousins' last appearance came during the 2019 NBA Finals

What's the rumor?

The Los Angeles Lakers decided to waive DeMarcus Cousins earlier this week in order to open up a roster spot to sign Markieff Morris. Cousins' release came just days after he insisted that he could return from injury in time to feature in the postseason, and the center has been subsequently been linked with a move to the Miami Heat.

In response to the rumors, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald confirmed that Miami like Cousins, but believes that the door is open for the 29-year-old to return to the Lakers ahead of the playoffs.

Cousins, who hasn’t played this season because of a torn ACL in his left knee sustained last August, continued rehabbing with the Lakers at their facility on Tuesday, and there’s nothing to preclude the Lakers from signing him before the playoffs if he’s healthy.

In case you didn't know...

After spending the 2018-19 season with the Golden State Warriors, Cousins signed with the Lakers on a one-year deal worth $3.5 million back in July. However, the former Sacramento star tore his ACL during a preseason workout on August 15 and didn't feature for the Lakers before being waived earlier this week.

The heart of the matter

Frank Vogel has stated at various points this season that Cousins could return for the playoffs, and LA's decision to waive the veteran ahead of the likes of Troy Daniels, Quinn Cook, and Jared Dudley drew some criticism from the LA fanbase.

Considering his status as a four-time All-Star, Cousins could be a potential game-changer in the playoffs, and if he can prove his fitness ahead of the playoffs, it remains possible that the Lakers' front office could consider a swift reunion.

What's next?

The Lakers face the Golden State Warriors tonight before taking on the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday.