NBA Rumors: Derrick Rose could become a target for the Los Angeles Lakers

Derrick Rose could head to the Los Angeles Lakers this summer

What's the rumor?

The Los Angeles Lakers have just sent Lonzo Ball to the New Orleans Pelicans as part of the trade for Anthony Davis, while Rajon Rondo is not expected to return following the expiration of his contract. This leaves the team on the lookout for a new point guard, and Steve Kyler of Basketball Insiders believes that the Lakers will target Derrick Rose in free agency:

Very possible, but Rose has proven he can still contribute, so I doubt he's taking the minimum.

In case you didn't know...

Following an injury-plagued few years, Rose enjoyed a resurgent 18-19 season with the Minnesota Timberwolves. The 30-year-old averaged 18.0 points, 4.3 assists and 2.7 rebounds per game while connecting with a career-high 37 percent of his three-point attempts.

However, he will hit free agency later this month, and Rose may be tempted to leave the Timberwolves for a team that can put him in a position to compete.

The heart of the matter

Rose's form was excellent throughout the 18-19 season, and the veteran could be available on another cheap one-year deal this summer.

The 30-year-old has showcased in Minnesota that he can contribute both as a starter and from the reserve unit, and Rose appears to be a great fit for a Lakers team looking to compete during the upcoming season.

What's next?

Free agents and their agents can be contacted by the NBA teams starting June 29 at 6 p.m. While the official free agency window opens only the next day, on June 30, contracts can't be signed until July 6.

