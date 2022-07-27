NBA Rumors: Draymond Green believes he deserves a max extension, Warriors have no plans to offer him one

Draymond Green continues to be one of the most valuable pieces of the Golden State Warriors roster. After winning another NBA championship with the team, Green reportedly has his eyes set on a potential extension with Golden State.

Draymond Green has undoubtedly contributed to the Golden State Warriors success. One of the most versatile forwards in the game, Green's impact on the team over the years cannot be overstated. Green is a regular contender for the league's Defensive Player of the Year award. He has cemented himself as one of the most crucial elements in Golden State's success.

With the Warriors already strapped for cap space, things could get interesting for the team's future. According to The Athletic's Anthony Slater and Marcus Thompson, Green wants and believes he deserves a maximum contract extension from the Warriors. The report read:

"Green, according to sources, wants and believes he deserves a maximum contract extension from the Warriors. Aug. 3 is when he is eligible to sign a four-year deal. That is his desired length."

Despite a shaky performance at the beginning of the NBA Finals, Green has remained irreplaceable for this Warriors team. According to the report, Golden State has "no plans" to offer Green a maximum extension.

"All indications, though, are that the Warriors have no plans to offer Green a maximum extension, and there isn’t any current traction on any type of extension."

The Athletic NBA @TheAthleticNBA



He is eligible to sign a four-year deal on Aug. 3. That is his desired length.



More: Draymond Green wants and believes he deserves a maximum contract extension from the Warriors, sources tell @anthonyVslater and @ThompsonScribe He is eligible to sign a four-year deal on Aug. 3. That is his desired length.More: theathletic.com/3452144/?sourc… Draymond Green wants and believes he deserves a maximum contract extension from the Warriors, sources tell @anthonyVslater and @ThompsonScribe.He is eligible to sign a four-year deal on Aug. 3. That is his desired length.More: theathletic.com/3452144/?sourc… https://t.co/UDMTGS1xqn

Draymond Green reportedly looks to sign extension with Golden State Warriors

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green during the 2022 NBA Finals

It shouldn't be surprising to fans around the basketball world that Green is already eyeing his extension with the Warriors. The team will have some problematic cap situations to monitor moving forward. These cap situations could make Draymond's "demands" challenging to fulfill.

Golden State already has several players on their roster with hefty contracts, including Klay Thompson and Steph Curry. Forward Andrew Wiggins is also still on the books, and rising star Jordan Poole is soon up for a big pay raise.

NBACentral @TheNBACentral Report: Warriors don’t plan to offer max extension to Draymond Green, who’s willing to explore ‘outside options’ to get deal he wants ahnfiredigital.com/nba/golden-sta… Report: Warriors don’t plan to offer max extension to Draymond Green, who’s willing to explore ‘outside options’ to get deal he wants ahnfiredigital.com/nba/golden-sta…

Green is most likely looking for a big payday regarding his next contract extension. In 46 games for the Warriors last year, Green posted averages of 7.5 points, 7.3 rebounds and 7.0 assists per game while shooting 52.5% from the field.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far