NBA Rumors: Dwight Howard's future in the NBA is in doubt

Dwight Howard is hoping to find a team ahead of the 19-20 season

What's the rumor?

Dwight Howard's NBA career has been in freefall over the past five years, and the veteran suffered a further setback this summer as he was traded by the Washington Wizards after making just nine appearances.

Howard is now searching for a fifth team in four years, and the New York Post is reporting that the veteran is attracting little interest ahead of the 19-20 season:

It is uncertain where he will play next after bouncing from the Hawks to the Hornets to Wizards the past three seasons. He’s 33 years old and is clearly not in demand.

In case you didn't know...

The Orlando Magic selected Howard with the first pick of the 2004 NBA draft, and the center immediately established himself as a key player for the franchise. During his time in Orlando, Howard was a regular All-Star and was also named Defensive Player of the Year in 2009, 2010 and 2011.

However, Howard couldn't secure a first championship for the Magic and eventually left for the Lakers in 2012. Howard's stay in Los Angeles lasted just one year, as the-then 27-year-old opted to leave for the Houston Rockets where he spent three seasons.

Since exiting the Rockets, Howard has spent a season with the Atlanta Hawks, Charlotte Hornets, and the Wizards.

The heart of the matter

Howard is well past his prime, although there is no doubting that he can still put up respectable numbers. Nevertheless, the 33-year-old has earned the reputation of being a disruptive presence in the locker room and it appears that teams are increasingly reluctant to bring him onboard.

What's next?

Howard has expressed his willingness to join either the Clippers or the Lakers, although a move to either franchise appears unlikely.