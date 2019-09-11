NBA Rumors: Dwyane Wade will only return to the NBA with the Miami Heat

Tristan Elliott

Dwyane Wade has been linked with a return to the NBA despite retiring with the Miami Heat last season

What's the rumor?

Last week, the recently retired Dwyane Wade revealed that he would work out with LeBron James ahead of games next season. Wade also hinted that he was staying in shape in case the right opportunity came along, and many speculated that Wade could potentially link up with LeBron at the Los Angeles Lakers.

However, ESPN analyst Amin Elhassan told 'The Jump' that Wade will only consider making a return to the NBA with the Miami Heat:

If he were to come back, it would be really hard for it to be anywhere other than Miami. Think about all he went through to repair that relationship and the storybook he had there. Given that the Heat also need help, if he's going to come back, I can't imagine anywhere else but Miami.

In case you didn't know...

Wade retired at the end of the 2018-19 season following a Hall-of-Fame worthy career. He spent almost his entire career in Miami, and the shooting guard is the Heat's all-time leader in points, games, assists, and steals. Wade also won three NBA titles during his first spell in Miami and returned to the franchise in 2018 after spending time with the Chicago Bulls and Cleveland Cavaliers.

The heart of the matter

Wade impressed during his final season in the NBA, averaging 15.0 points, 4.2 assists, and 4.0 rebounds per game. Evidently, the 37-year-old is still able to make a significant contribution from the bench and has so far refused to rule out a potential comeback.

A return is still unlikely and yet, Wade may be motivated to come back for one final title push if Jimmy Butler is firing and the Heat add a second star such as Bradley Beal to their roster.

What's next?

The Heat will begin their 2019-20 NBA season against the Memphis Grizzlies at the American Airlines Arena on October 23rd.