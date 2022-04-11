NBA Rumors: Eastern Conference executive reveals LA Lakers are expected to inquire about NBA championship-winning coach during offseason

The LA Lakers' mediocre run in the 2021-22 NBA season has left them open to a roster change if they are to challenge for the title in the coming season. The Lakers have only made it to the playoffs thrice in the last decade, but missing the playoffs, despite having a stellar cast, still has fans in shock.

The roster change could see Frank Vogel walk out of the franchise, with rumors of the front office's decision to fire the 48-year old coach by the end of the season circulating rapidly. He spent his first season with the Lakers, finishing as the top seed in the Western Conference. He was also pertinent to the franchise securing its 17th title in its history.

Responding to rumors of his impending firing, Vogel spoke about how difficult it has been for him to be talked about in such a manner. He was particularly disappointed, especially while discussing the things he has been able to achieve with the Lakers in his three years of coaching the purple and gold franchise.

“It’s not easy to shut it out. It’s not fun to have those reports hanging over your head or seeing it everywhere you look, especially so early in the season (and) after what we’ve been able to accomplish here."

According to NBA editor Sean Deveney, an Eastern Conference executive has predicted that the Lakers could go for Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse as a potential replacement for Vogel. The championship-winning coach is only in his fourth season as a head coach in the NBA.

“I would expect the Lakers to, at least, ask about Nick Nurse.”

Frank Vogel addresses the issues responsible for the LA Lakers' terrible season

Head coach Frank Vogel of the LA Lakers yells to his players during the fourth quarter against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on March 21, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Frank Vogel sat down with Bill Oram of "The Athletic" to discuss the circumstances behind the LA Lakers' poor run. While this seems pretty premature as the season isn't entirely over, Vogel could be playing his final card in the hope of securing his job.

Bill Oram @billoram With the Lakers out of the Play-In race, what’s next for their head coach? In an interview with @TheAthletic , Frank Vogel didn’t want to discuss his fate, but seemed to understand it: “It’s been a win-now job for each of the three years I’ve been here.” theathletic.com/3233034/2022/0… With the Lakers out of the Play-In race, what’s next for their head coach? In an interview with @TheAthletic, Frank Vogel didn’t want to discuss his fate, but seemed to understand it: “It’s been a win-now job for each of the three years I’ve been here.” theathletic.com/3233034/2022/0…

He highlighted the LA Lakers' injury woes as a reason for their weak run this season. The super team trio of LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook only featured for 21 games. He added that just having a duo of either Russ and Davis or James available didn't seem to do the work.

“Every game, you’re fighting against the current of healthier teams or teams that have more continuity...or teams that are just better. Meaning your margin for error is very slim." Vogel said. "We did not win at a high rate with Russ and another star and the rest of our role players. Whether it was Russ and AD with Bron out or Russ and Bron with AD out, we just haven’t won in those situations.”

