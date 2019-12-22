NBA Rumors: Ersan Ilyasova unlikely to remain with the Milwaukee Bucks beyond the end of the season

Ersan Ilyasova

What's the rumor?

Ersan Ilyasova has struggled to make much of an impact through the first two months of the season despite Milwaukee's excellent start. And there are speculations now that the veteran's deal for next season is not guaranteed.

In case you didn't know...

Ilyasova was drafted by the Bucks back in 2005. Despite moving to the EuroLeague in 2007, he returned to Milwaukee two years later after impressing for FC Barcelona.

The Turkish star was a regular starter for the Bucks between 2009 and 2015, and following spells with the Pistons, Magic, Thunder, Sixers and Hawks, Ilyasova returned to the Bucks for a third time ahead of the 2018-19 season.

Ersan Ilyasova with Atlanta Hawks

The heart of the matter

The Bucks could possibly waive him ahead of the NBA Draft, and Dana Gaurader of Hoops Rumors believes that he will be let go as Milwaukee seek a cheaper option:

The Bucks already have enough salary commitments next season to put them over the projected cap. It’s a safe bet the Bucks will seek a cheaper and/or younger backup to superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo. Ilyasova’s 3-point shooting has picked up lately but he’s still a subpar 32.8% for the season.

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Ilyasova has been a great servant for the Bucks, but he hasn't had the most productive of times during the opening months of the season. Through 26 appearances he is averaging 7.8 points and 4.8 rebounds per game, and his accuracy from three-point range has fallen to a near-career low 32.8 percent.

The 32-year-old is likely to continue playing a prominent role from the bench for the remainder of the campaign, but it is doubtful that he will be bought back for the 2020-21 season.

What's next?

After defeating the Los Angeles Lakers in their last outing, the Bucks will be confident of picking up another win over the struggling New York Knicks.