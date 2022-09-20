NBA Rumors: Executive believes former Sixth Man of the Year winner deserves a better contract than RJ Barrett

Tyler Herro and the Miami Heat are hoping to bounce back in the 2022-23 NBA season. It was an impressive 2021-22 campaign for the Heat as they reached the Eastern Conference Finals.

The team ended up losing in seven games to the Boston Celtics, however, it's clear that the Heat have the tools to be a contender in the foreseeable future. With Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo and Kyle Lowry, Heat will continue to be a dangerous team in the East. It was a strong year for Tyler Herro, as the young wing went on to be named the NBA's Sixth Man of the Year. Still only 22 years old, Herro looks poised to take on an expanded role with the team moving forward.

Herro will be eligible for an extension soon and it's obvious that the Heat see him as an important piece of the puzzle. After a strong 2021-22 season, Herro is set to for a big payday.

According to an anonymous Eastern Conference executive, Herro could be in line for an extension that pays him more than New York Knicks guard R.J. Barrett. The Knicks forward recently signed a four-year $120 million extension. The executive said:

“They’ll need Herro to come down, to take something in the range of what (R.J.) Barrett got in New York. Might be a little bit more. Herro’s been a playoff performer and, really, they do need him.

"Both sides want to have confidence in each other. If he does not get a deal, I would be worried about how he plays this season — he might try to do too much, be less of a willing passer, slack on defense so he can focus on putting up his own numbers,”

An NBA executive says Tyler Herro should receive an extension that's worth 'a little bit more' than RJ Barrett's

Tyler Herro and the Miami Heat look to contend for NBA Championship

Although Tyler Herro has only been with the Miami Heat for three years, he's continued to blossom into one of the top young players in the NBA. Herro will continue to provide Miami with an offensive spark. He was the main man for them off the bench last year. However, he will be looking to fight for a starting role in the upcoming season.

In his last season with the Heat, Herro went on to post averages of 20.7 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game while shooting 44.7% from the field, including 39.9% from 3-point range.

