NBA Rumors: Former All-Rookie team selection demanding starting guard money from Cleveland Cavaliers, could emerge as a trade target

Collin Sexton's future with the Cleveland Cavaliers is uncertain as talks begin around his contract extension. The Cavaliers were one of the biggest success stories of the 2021-22 NBA season. After missing the playoffs for three straight seasons, coach JB Bickerstaff rallied his men to the top four seeds in the East.

Darius Garland emerged as an All-Star and coach JB Bickerstaff made headlines as an NBA Coach of the Year candidate. They eventually made the NBA play-in tournament as the eighth seed and if not for unfortunate injuries, they would have arguably had a playoff berth.

Collin Sexton played just 11 games in the 2021-22 NBA season before suffering a season-ending injury. Now his future with the team is on the line as he is reportedly asking for money worthy of a starter.

According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, the Cavaliers will offer Sexton a qualifying offer and if he doesn't agree to it, they will start to use him as a trade asset. Scotto and Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com reported on the HoopsHype podcast:

"He's going to demand starting guard money, I'm told...My sources tell me at the end of the Sexton negotiations, the two sides were kicking around...$18 million annually. I get the sense that the Cavs are more comfortable in the range of $15-18 million. I think Collin is looking more in the range of $18-22 million.

"I think Cleveland will extend a qualifying offer to Sexton and look to match an offer. I don't see him receiving an offer, but I think Cleveland will use Sexton as a trade asset."

Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto A look at Collin Sexton’s free agent value and rival teams with potential interest, Caris LeVert’s extension possibilities, Kevin Love’s future with the Cavs, trade and free agency candidates to watch, and more with @ChrisFedor on the @hoopshype podcast. hoopshype.com/lists/cavalier… A look at Collin Sexton’s free agent value and rival teams with potential interest, Caris LeVert’s extension possibilities, Kevin Love’s future with the Cavs, trade and free agency candidates to watch, and more with @ChrisFedor on the @hoopshype podcast. hoopshype.com/lists/cavalier…

The Cleveland Cavaliers have had major success this season without Sexton in the lineup. Moreover, the emergence of Darius Garland makes it easy for the organization to part ways with Sexton if need be.

The backcourt duo of Sexton and Garland would be incredible for the team, but if the two parties cannot agree on an amount, the former guard might be on the trade block. Michael Scotto reported that sources told him the Cavaliers could use Sexton as trade bait. Additionally, if he agrees to the contract, a sign-and-trade is also possible.

Cleveland Cavaliers have the leverage in Collin Sexton trade negotiations

Collin Sexton and Jarrett Allen of the Cleveland Cavaliers

According to Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com, the Cleveland Cavaliers have the leverage against Collin Sexton's team during his contract negotiations. Sexton can either agree to an offer lower than his desired amount or get traded in the offseason.

Fedor reported that Sexton's playing style and height make him less desirable in the market. The Cavaliers' success in the 2021-22 season without him gives the organization an advantage. He said, on the HoopsHype podcast:

"There were questions about Collin and his playing style coming into this year. There were questions about whether he was a sixth man or whether he was a starter. There are some teams in the NBA that just aren’t comfortable with a 6-foot-1 starting shooting guard. He’s not a point guard. He’s more of a shooting guard with the way that he plays.

"With all the questions about him coming into the year and then, on top of that, he only plays 11 games and the Cavs go on to have success without him and win 44 games. That doesn’t help Collin when it comes to the negotiations this offseason."

Collin Sexton is expected to return to the Cleveland Cavaliers next season, albeit on a smaller contract. His teammates are hoping to have him back to further boost their chances of making the NBA playoffs.

LIVE POLL Q. Should Collin Sexton return to the Cleveland Cavaliers? Yes No 1 votes so far

Edited by Arnav Kholkar