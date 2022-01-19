NBA Rumors: Frank Vogel effectively coaching for job, being evaluated on game-to-game basis

The LA Lakers have been mediocre all season, and coach Frank Vogel could be on the hot seat.

The Lakers (22-22) have failed to deliver on lofty expectations and have played .500 basketball throughout the season.

The last seven games for the Lakers, who are in seventh place in the Western Conference, have reflected their season. First, they went on a season-best four-game winning streak. Then, they lost three games in a row. But on Monday, they scored one of their most impressive victories with a 101-95 takedown of the Utah Jazz.

A report Tuesday from The Athletic's Bill Oram and Sam Amick said the Lakers' decision-makers are closely monitoring coach Frank Vogel, and it appears his time could be running out:

"The Lakers’ decision-makers are closely monitoring whether Frank Vogel still has command of the locker room. ...Vogel is being evaluated on a game-to-game basis and remains at risk of being fired."

Vogel is being evaluated on a game-to-game basis and remains at risk of being fired.



Is Frank Vogel's time running out with the Lakers?

LA Lakers coach Frank Vogel

Since entering the season with strong aspirations, the Lakers have disappointed. The team is in the middle of a muddled Western Conference pack. They aren't among the top four elite teams that look like locks to win home-court advantage in the playoffs.

The problem is that the Lakers continue to struggle in a number of areas, especially consistency and the defensive ability of the roster.

The Lakers made a splach this offseason with the acquisition of veteran star guard Russell Westbrook, but the fit has been a disaster so far. Adding to the top of the growing list of problems, forward Anthony Davis has missed the last 14 games as he awaits his return from an MCL strain.

Although LeBron James has been spectacular, he hasn't gotten enough support for the team to go on an extended run.

With limited trade options ahead of the Feb. 10 trading deadline, the organization might look to make a change at the top with coach Frank Vogel.

The Lakers could look to make a change by bringing in a new addition. Although the deadline will be a popular opportunity for the team to make a trade, it looks as if there's a chance the team will make a change in the coaching staff as well.

Vogel is 420-362 (53.7%) as a coach. He led the Lakers to the 2020 NBA title.

