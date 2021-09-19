NBA Rumors: Golden State Warriors to conduct multi-day workout with former guard Quinn Cook

The Golden State Warriors are looking to add a backup guard as per NBA rumors. They have considered plenty of options so far but have been patient with their decision-making.

The Warriors have brought in the likes of Darren Collison and Ryan Arcidiacono for workouts before. The latest name to emerge as a potential option is their former player, Quinn Cook, who was on their 2018 championship-winning roster. The Warriors Talk recently reported that Cook is set to have a multi-day workout with the team.

"The Warriors’ elusive search to fill their vacant 15th roster spot is still ongoing. The latest name who has received interest from Golden State? Former Warrior and two-time NBA champion, Quinn Cook. Cook is set to head to the Warriors’ facility this week for a multi-day workout with the team, a source told me on Saturday."

TheWarriorsTalk @TheWarriorsTalk Quinn Cook will have a multi-day workout with the Golden State Warriors this week, a source tells me.



Cook played two seasons with Golden State and was part of their 2018 championship team. He fits the mold of that ball-handling backup guard they are looking for. Quinn Cook will have a multi-day workout with the Golden State Warriors this week, a source tells me.



Cook played two seasons with Golden State and was part of their 2018 championship team. He fits the mold of that ball-handling backup guard they are looking for.

Jordan Poole is currently the Golden State Warriors' primary backup option for playing rotation minutes for Stephen Curry. The Warriors do not have any primary ball-handling guards apart from them and could find themselves in trouble if either of them misses time in case of injuries.

NBA Rumors: Is Quinn Cook a good fit for the Golden State Warriors?

Quinn Cook (right) in action during an NBA game while playing for the Golden State Warriors

Quinn Cook did not have the best of seasons last year. He was waived by the LA Lakers mid-season and signed multiple ten-day contracts with the Cleveland Cavaliers. He did not receive many opportunities with either franchise, making just 23 appearances overall.

Cook is still considered a reliable backup option in the point guard position. He enjoyed the best stints of his career with the Golden State Warriors, where he also started 28 games.

NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA Quinn Cook sent Austin Rivers to the deck 🤭 Quinn Cook sent Austin Rivers to the deck 🤭 https://t.co/Yev5lLfB1f

Quinn Cook's career-best season was with the Golden State Warriors in the 2017-18 season. He averaged 9.5 points, 2.7 assists, and 2.5 rebounds a game during that year. The two parties are familiar with each other. His experience of playing on the 2020 championship roster for the LA Lakers could also come in handy.

Also Read

He hasn't played much, but being around players like LeBron James and Anthony Davis in his last two seasons is something that would have helped him immensely. Quinn Cook is also a decent 3-point shooter, having converted 40.8% of his attempts from deep in his career so far.

Keeping these facts in mind, Quinn Cook does appear to be a decent fit for the Golden State Warriors.

Want to stay updated with the latest news in and around the NBA? Follow our Facebook page now!

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava