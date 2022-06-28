NBA Rumors: Golden State Warriors expected to keep hold of key big on a multi-year deal

The Golden State Warriors have a big checklist this offseason, and securing veteran center Kevon Looney is one of their priorities.

After an impressive run in the NBA playoffs, the veteran big man has proven to be a crucial component of the Warriors roster.

In his last 10 playoff games, Looney averaged 7.3 points, 9.3 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game while shooting 64.7%. He was one of the most consistent players of the season, as he didn't miss a single game all year.

Heading into the offseason, the Golden State Warriors have a number of players in line for substantial raises. Looney is one of those players.

According to a recent report from NBA insider Marc Stein, Looney won't be going anywhere.

“Looney is increasingly expected to re-sign with the Warriors on a multi-year deal after playing a vital role in their fourth title run in a span of eight seasons.”

Kevon Looney's importance to the Golden State Warriors lies beyond stats

It's been an impressive run for Golden State Warriors veteran Kevon Looney. Having stood out as a rotation player in the last few years, the big man truly began to shine in the 2021-22 NBA season.

Looney has always been more important than his stats suggest. His versatility and rebounding impact cannot be overlooked.

Many expected Looney to be a cap casualty, considering Golden State would need to pay bigger salaries to other players on the roster.

However, it appears that the Warriors are now making Looney a priority as they look to build on their impressive NBA championship run this year.

