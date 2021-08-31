NBA Rumors: Golden State Warriors interested in retired free agent Darren Collison

The Golden State Warriors are reportedly looking to sign point-guard Darren Collison, who last played in the NBA for the Indiana Pacers from 2017-2019. Collison was the 21st overall pick of the 2009 NBA draft and was considered one of the top prospects to come out of UCLA that year.

However, he was shipped off to the Indiana Pacers after just a season before subsequent spells at the Sacramento Kings, Dallas Mavericks and the LA Clippers. He was suspended for 8 games to start the 2016-17 NBA season after pleading guilty to a misdemeanor charge of domestic battery.

After announcing his retirement from the NBA on June 28th, 2019 citing “religious reasons,” Collison is currently a free agent and has attracted interest from the Golden State Warriors.

Warriors taking a look at Darren Collison for possible backcourt boost. https://t.co/lNW4AvXPCN pic.twitter.com/WqIqhIq0RA — Sam Amico (@AmicoHoops) August 31, 2021

Religiously, Darren Collison is a Jehovah’s witness who last played for the Indiana Pacers during the 2018-19 NBA season. Collison ended his career by producing four straight seasons in which he averaged scored at more than 40% from the 3-point zone.

This includes a 46.8% return on 3-pointers with 3 attempts per game during the 2017-18 NBA season.

Darren Collison will work out with the Golden State Warriors.

Collison was recently reported to have been cleared for a workout with the Golden State Warriors, who are also looking to sign him on a one-year deal, according to multiple reports.

After his retirement, Collison attended an LA Lakers game that sparked rumors of an NBA return. That did not happen, with his career presumed to have come to an end after 10 seasons in the league.

Warriors Set To Work Out Darren Collison | Hoops Wire https://t.co/lNW4AvXPCN — Sam Amico (@AmicoHoops) August 30, 2021

Darren Collison said the following about making a return in 2019:

"While I still love basketball, I know there is something more important, which is my family and my faith. I am one of Jehovah's Witnesses and my faith means everything to me. I receive so much joy from volunteering to help others and participate in a worldwide ministry. The joy I feel is unmatched. With that being said, I have decided to retire from the NBA."

The point-guard has always been an efficient 3-point shooter and a tenacious defender who averaged 1.4 steals in his last season in the NBA. Whether the workout sessions with the Golden State Warriors result in an actual move is something that will be revealed in the coming time.

