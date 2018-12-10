NBA Rumors: Houston Rockets pursuing a trade for J.R. Smith

Rockets and Pelicans have an interest in acquiring Cavaliers guard J.R. Smith.

What's the rumor?

J.R. Smith of the Cleveland Cavaliers is being linked with a move to both the Houston Rockets and New Orleans Pelicans. Kevin O' Connor, a noted writer for 'The Ringer', stated:

Expect the Cavaliers to try to move on next from JR Smith. I heard this week they received some interest for Smith from the Rockets and Pelicans—both teams need depth at the wing position. Smith's 2019-20 salary is guaranteed for only $3.9M, so it has some value as a trade chip.

In case you didn't know...

J.R. Smith is a 33-year-old shooting guard who has enjoyed a late-career resurgence in Cleveland. After starting less than a third of his career NBA games, Smith joined Cleveland in 2014 and immediately became a regular starter. He played an important role in the Cavs NBA Championship win in 2016 and Smith is currently signed to a $14,720,000 for the 18/19 season, with a further $3,870,000 guaranteed for the 19/20 season.

The heart of the matter

The Cleveland Cavaliers have turned to rebuild mode following a tough start to the season. The franchise was hopeful that they could contend without LeBron James, although the team currently have a 6-20 record. The franchise has now focused their attention on trading away a number of senior players and both Kyle Korver and George Hill have already been moved on.

If the Rockets are willing to make a deal, the Cavs will be more than willing to trade Smith. The organization has already told the 33-year-old that he can join a new team, although it is unknown at this point if the Cavaliers will ask for anything major in return.

What's next?

After a run of three straight defeats, the Rockets will face the in-form Trail Blazers tomorrow night. Meanwhile, the 13th placed Cavs will play the Bucks in Milwaukee tonight.

