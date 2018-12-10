×
NBA Rumors: Houston Rockets pursuing a trade for J.R. Smith

Elliott T
ANALYST
News
131   //    10 Dec 2018, 17:39 IST

Rockets and Pelicans have an interest in acquiring Cavaliers guard J.R. Smith.
Rockets and Pelicans have an interest in acquiring Cavaliers guard J.R. Smith.

What's the rumor?

J.R. Smith of the Cleveland Cavaliers is being linked with a move to both the Houston Rockets and New Orleans Pelicans. Kevin O' Connor, a noted writer for 'The Ringer', stated:

Expect the Cavaliers to try to move on next from JR Smith. I heard this week they received some interest for Smith from the Rockets and Pelicans—both teams need depth at the wing position. Smith's 2019-20 salary is guaranteed for only $3.9M, so it has some value as a trade chip.

In case you didn't know...

J.R. Smith is a 33-year-old shooting guard who has enjoyed a late-career resurgence in Cleveland. After starting less than a third of his career NBA games, Smith joined Cleveland in 2014 and immediately became a regular starter. He played an important role in the Cavs NBA Championship win in 2016 and Smith is currently signed to a $14,720,000 for the 18/19 season, with a further $3,870,000 guaranteed for the 19/20 season.


The heart of the matter

The Cleveland Cavaliers have turned to rebuild mode following a tough start to the season. The franchise was hopeful that they could contend without LeBron James, although the team currently have a 6-20 record. The franchise has now focused their attention on trading away a number of senior players and both Kyle Korver and George Hill have already been moved on.

If the Rockets are willing to make a deal, the Cavs will be more than willing to trade Smith. The organization has already told the 33-year-old that he can join a new team, although it is unknown at this point if the Cavaliers will ask for anything major in return.


What's next?

After a run of three straight defeats, the Rockets will face the in-form Trail Blazers tomorrow night. Meanwhile, the 13th placed Cavs will play the Bucks in Milwaukee tonight.

-

