NBA Rumors: Indiana Pacers targeting trio of veteran forwards

Leading up to the NBA Draft and offseason, the Indiana Pacers are a team looking to make upgrades. With their young core in tact, they are in a position to take the next step towards being competitive.

Armed with multiple first-round picks and veterans on good contracts, the Indiana Pacers are in a prime spot to make a trade or two. According to recent reports, they have their sights set on a trio of vetern forwards. ESPN's Jonathan Givony cited Tobias Harris, De'Andre Hunter, and Dorian Finney-Smith as possible trade targets.

“The Pacers trading for a veteran such as Tobias Harris, De'Andre Hunter or Dorian Finney-Smith is an option that could be explored as well.”

Last season, the Pacers just missed the play-in tournament with a record of 35-47. With All-Star point guard Tyrese Haliburton leading the charge, it's time for Indiana to start bringing in complementary pieces to put around him.

Which of these players makes the most sense for the Indiana Pacers?

Overall, De'Andre Hunter might be the best fit for the Indiana Pacers among these players. All three players fit the kind archetype they need on the wing, but Hunter being the youngest makes the most sense. He is on a similar type of timeline with the rest of the Pacers' core.

Last season, Hunter played in 67 games for the Atlanta Hawks. In that span, he averaged 15.4 points while shooting 35% from beyond the arc. Hunters' three-and-D playstyle makes him an ideal fit next to someone like Tyrese Haliburton.

It would be a gamble with the size of his contract, but Tobias Harris is someone that shouldn't be overlooked. He is a true professional in this league, and can help bring a mature voice to a young locker room looking to take the next step.

Along with maturity, Harris also brings playoff experience. He has been part of multiple playoff runs during his time with the Philadelphia 76ers. Bringing in players that know what it takes to win is essential for rebuilding teams like Indiana.

On the court, Harris can also be a major asset. His scoring took a dip playing with James Harden and Joel Embiid, but he thrived in his role as a three-and-D wing. Harris proved to be a reliable kick-out option as he connected on 38.9% of his threes this season.

In the end, each of these players brings something valuable to the table and could be a nice upgrade for the Pacers moving forward.

