NBA rumors: J.J. Barea to re-sign with the Dallas Mavericks, Milwaukee Bucks are confident Giannis Antetokounmpo will show loyalty to franchise

As we near the beginning of the NBA season and team's training camps are around the corner, we are gaining a clearer idea of how most franchises will line up when the league tips off. However, NBA Rumors are reporting plenty of movement around the league as well as players choosing to re-sign. In the latest NBA rumors, the Dallas Mavericks have solidified their roster as one of their longest-standing players has chosen to remain with the franchise. Furthermore, Brian Windhorst has said that the Bucks are confident their main man will stay in Milwaukee.

NBA Rumors: J.J. Barea re-signs with Dallas Mavericks

Dallas Mavericks have re-signed one of their all-time greats and fan favorite, J.J. Barea for this season. The veteran point guard has spent 11 years of his career in the NBA with the franchise and according to NBA Rumors, will return to the side who picked him up as an undrafted rookie. Barea will re-sign on a minimum $2.6 million contract.

J.J. Barea Agrees To One-Year, $2.6M Deal With Mavericks https://t.co/qjn31OsAiv — RealGM (@RealGM) November 27, 2020

Ahead of the Mavericks' training camp, Barea was able to remain with the Mavericks despite his lack of playing time last year. After recovering from a ruptured Achilles, Barea only played 29 games in which he averaged 7.7 points and almost 4 assists. Among past NBA Rumors, it was reported that Barea was frustrated with his playing time, however, it appears that the Mavs are happy to keep the veteran's presence in the locker room for another year.

NBA Rumors: Milwaukee Bucks think Giannis isn't like KD or LeBron and will re-sign

This offseason, the Milwaukee Bucks are at a crossroads with their star and 2-time league MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo. The franchise are determined to re-sign the Greek power forward who would become an unrestricted free agent after this season should he not sign a contract extension. In the latest NBA Rumors, ESPN analyst Brian Windhorst has said that the Bucks are confident Antetokounmpo will re-sign.

"I have to say this. Since the day season ended, they weren’t feeling great about everything at that time, but talk to those people. They’re like, ‘Look, Giannis is not like Kevin Durant. Giannis is not like LeBron James. He is a different guy. We believe he is all in with us. We believe he is gonna stay.’ And they have consistently said that."

This day last year, @Giannis_An34 erupted for 50 points and 14 boards!

Relive his performance against the @UtahJazz.#BestOfNBA pic.twitter.com/a9MOhTDC8d — NBAIndia (@NBAIndia) November 25, 2020

Although it appears that the Bucks are quietly confident Giannis will stay, they have shown their desire this offseason to surround him with more support. With the addition of Jrue Holiday from the Pelicans this offseason, the Bucks have improved on Eric Bledsoe. NBA Rumors also revealed the Bucks further made attempts to sign Bogdanovic, a trade which ultimately fell through, however.

If the Milwaukee Bucks are confident they will retain the services of one of the best players in their history, they will again be able to challenge at the top of the East and possibly for a title. They may still have to acquire some extra pieces, though, to help them close out games in the playoffs - a trait that has hindered them in the past.