NBA Rumors: J.R. Smith unlikely to sign with the Los Angeles Lakers

J.R. Smith had been linked with a reunion with LeBron James in Los Angeles

During an appearance on the Scoop B Radio podcast last week, Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes claimed the Los Angeles Lakers were seriously considering signing J.R. Smith in the coming weeks. However, The Athletic's Joe Vardon told CavaliersNation.com that Smith was unlikely to be signed by the Lakers or any other team around the league:

"Obviously there wasn't a giant market for him last year, now he's a free agent. You don't have to give up anything to have him and nobody's making a move. I don't like it, the prognosis for him. If Carmelo [Anthony] can't get a job, it's gonna be difficult for JR to be able to get one."

After spending much of his career bouncing around the league, Smith enjoyed four excellent seasons in Cleveland as part of a team that made four straight trips to the NBA Finals. During his time with the Cavs, Smith linked up well with current Lakers superstar LeBron James, and the two both played big roles as Cleveland won the title in 2016.

Smith turned 34 last month and the veteran should have at least another few years of good basketball left in him. However, Smith's career has been impacted by off-the-court issues and his exile from the Cavs came after he publicly criticised the direction of the franchise.

Smith also hasn't played since last November and it appears that the Lakers will look elsewhere as they seek additions who can make an immediate impact without bringing issues to the locker room.

The Los Angeles Lakers will take on the Memphis Grizzlies tonight before facing off against the high-flying Dallas Mavericks on Friday.