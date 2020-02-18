NBA Rumors: Jeff Green to sign with the Houston Rockets following Utah Jazz exit

Jeff Green spent the first half of the season with the Utah Jazz before being waived in December

What's the rumor?

Jeff Green has been without a team after being waived by the Utah Jazz back in late-December. However, the veteran has fielded some interest from the NBA over the past few weeks, and Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle is reporting that Green is set to sign with the Houston Rockets:

The Rockets are also likely to have a deal to sign free agent forward Jeff Green, likely as soon as tomorrow, a person with knowledge of the team's plans said. — Jonathan Feigen (@Jonathan_Feigen) February 17, 2020

In case you didn't know...

Green was selected with the fifth overall pick in the 2007 NBA draft and spent his early years in the career with the Seattle SuperSonics/Oklahoma City Thunder. Since being traded by the Thunder in 2011, Green has bounced around the league, spending spells with the Boston Celtics, Memphis Grizzlies, L.A. Clippers, Orlando Magic, Cleveland Cavaliers, Washington Wizards, and most recently, the Jazz. Over the first half of the 2019-20 season, Green made 30 appearances for Utah, averaging 7.8 points and 2.7 rebounds in 18.4 minutes.

The heart of the matter

Whether starting or coming off the bench, Green has always been a reliable contributor, and the 33-year-old possesses career averages of 13.0 points and 4.4 rebounds in 29.6 minutes. Additionally, the veteran has made six trips to the postseason and played 22 times in the playoffs back in 2018 during the Cavaliers' run to the NBA Finals.

At 6 foot 8 inches, Green also brings much-needed height to a Rockets team that opted to trade away Clint Capela ahead of the trade deadline, and the only negative appears to be his less than stellar three-point shooting (career 33%).

What's next?

Following the All-Star break, the Rockets will be back in action on Thursday night as they take on the Golden State Warriors. Mike D'Antoni's side then faces off against the Utah Jazz in a huge matchup on Saturday.