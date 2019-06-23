×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

NBA Rumors: Jimmy Butler backed to remain with the Sixers; move to the Lakers unlikely

Tristan Elliott
ANALYST
Rumors
44   //    23 Jun 2019, 21:12 IST

After a successful six months with the Sixers, Jimmy Butler is set to hit free agency later this month
After a successful six months with the Sixers, Jimmy Butler is set to hit free agency later this month

What's the story?

Following the addition of Anthony Davis, Jimmy Butler is now believed to be among the Los Angeles Lakers' primary targets. The 29-year-old will hit free agency later this month, although Steve Kyler of Basketball Insiders is reporting that Philadelphia can secure Butler's signature by offering him a max contract:

When Jimmy did his deal in Chicago, he got a signing bonus and an advance - that made his final year significantly lower in cash paid than the cap hold - Jimmy's cap value is $19.8m, his max will be $30m. The big question is how much and how long? Philly can make this really easy on themselves with a max offer.

In case you didn't know...

After successful spells in Chicago and Minnesota, Butler headed to the Sixers last November. Butler's passion and commitment quickly won over Philadelphia's fans, and he was his team's best performer as the Sixers were eliminated from the playoffs by the Toronto Raptors. During the regular season, he averaged 18.2 points and 5.3 rebounds per game.

The heart of the matter

In order to contend with the NBA's best, the Lakers still need to add a third star for the upcoming season. However, the Lakers have yet to free up enough cap space to sign a player to a max contract, and Butler appears more than content to remain in Philadelphia.

Due to this, Rob Pelinka and the Lakers may be forced to alter their plans and target a lesser third star such as Kemba Walker or Nikola Vucevic.

What's next?

NBA teams can begin to contact free agents from the 29th of June at 6 p.m, while the official window opens a day later, on June 30. Contracts, however, can't be officially signed until July 6.

Tags:
NBA Philadelphia 76ers Los Angeles Lakers Jimmy Butler NBA Players NBA Trade Rumors NBA Rumors
Advertisement
Los Angeles Lakers Rumours: Jimmy Butler remains an option, Kawhi Leonard unlikely to join
RELATED STORY
NBA Rumors: Jimmy Butler's long-term future with the Philadelphia 76ers questioned
RELATED STORY
NBA News Roundup, April 1st 2019: Zion Williamson NBA bound, Jimmy Butler to the Lakers and more 
RELATED STORY
NBA Free Agency: Assessing Jimmy Butler's most likely destinations
RELATED STORY
Los Angeles Lakers Rumors: Jimmy Butler backed to remain with the Philadelphia 76ers
RELATED STORY
Philadelphia 76ers rumors: Khris Middleton could replace Jimmy Butler in Philadelphia
RELATED STORY
NBA Free Agency and Rumours roundup: 5th July - Kawhi Leonard, Lillard to Lakers?
RELATED STORY
NBA News Roundup: 16th July - LeBron James meets with Luke Walton, set to miss Team USA minicamp 
RELATED STORY
NBA Injury Report Week 20: Lonzo Ball return date, Joel Embiid update and more
RELATED STORY
Philadelphia 76ers Rumors: Jimmy Butler could head to New York, Brand wants to bring in a backup center, and more
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us