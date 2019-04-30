NBA Rumors: Jimmy Butler's long-term future with the Philadelphia 76ers questioned

Will Jimmy Butler leave the Philadelphia 76ers this summer

What's the rumor?

When assessing the future of the NBA's most prominent upcoming free agents, HoopsHype has suggested that Jimmy Butler will leave the Philadelphia 76ers this summer due to his failure to fit in with the team.

In case you didn't know...

Butler didn't become a regular starter until his third season in the NBA. However, the Houston native has since become a four-time All-Star. Butler has enjoyed stints in Chicago and Minnesota, and he headed to Philadelphia last November in the trade that sent Jerryd Bayless, Robert Covington, Dario Šarić and a 2022 second-round draft pick to the Timberwolves.

Butler has made an immediate impact with the Sixers, averaging 18.2 points and 5.3 rebounds per game, although multiple reports have claimed that Butler is frustrated with his current role on the team's offense.

The heart of the matter

According to HoopsHype:

A tough, two-way wing who can defend multiple positions and score 20 per night at an efficient level. His fit with the 76ers isn’t totally ideal, however, so it wouldn’t be shocking to see him end up on a different team this summer.

The Philadelphia 76ers have gone all in over the last six months, and if the team suffers a heavy playoff series defeat to the Toronto Raptors, both Butler and Tobias Harris look likely to leave. It is also worth noting that multiple reports have claimed that the Sixers are reluctant to hand a soon to be 30-year-old Butler a near-max deal, and it seems as though the Los Angeles Lakers are a more natural fit for the All-Star.

What's next?

The Sixers tonight face a vital playoff clash against the Raptors as they look to level the series ahead of back-to-back games in Philadelphia.

