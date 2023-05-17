NBA Rumors: JJ Redick is on 76ers' radar for head coach position

NBA veteran JJ Redick could wind up returning to the Philadelphia 76ers as a coach next season. On the heels of the team being eliminated in the Eastern Conference semifinals by the Boston Celtics on Sunday after blowing a 3-2 lead, the team dismissed coach Doc Rivers on Tuesday.

Given the number of available coaches this offseason, it seems as though the team could essentially have their pick of the litter. From the dismissal of Nick Nurse in Toronto to the dismissal of Monty Williams in Phoenix, there are plenty of top coaches available for hire.

Despite that, the Philadelphia 76ers could wind up hiring a familiar face: NBA veteran-turned-analyst JJ Redick. According to BetOnline.AG, Redick is the betting favorite to land the 76ers' job. The full odds for potential coaches are as follows:

JJ Redick: 3/1

Mike D'Antoni: 7/2

Monty Williams: 4/1

Nick Nurse: 5/1

Jay Wright: 6/1

Mike Budenholzer: 15/2

Frank Vogel: 8/1

David Adelman: 10/0

Mark Jackson: 12/1

Jeff Hornacek: 14/1

Sam Cassell: 18/1

Dawn Staley: 20/1

Jeff Van Gundy: 25/1

Andre Iguodala: 66/1

Allen Iverson: 500/1

While some of these options, like Nick Nurse at 5/1 and Mike Budenholzer at 15/2 are realistic, other options like Allen Iverson at 500/1 odds are highly unlikely.

Former Philadelphia 76ers coach Doc Rivers

Could JJ Redick really replace Doc Rivers as 76ers coach?

Considering the fact that JJ Redick has never coached in the NBA, the fact that he's the favorite to land the coaching job is somewhat surprising. Although he spent several years in Philadelphia as a member of the 76ers, there are more experienced candidates.

After the second-round loss to the Boston Celtics, the team's front office made the decision to part ways with Rivers, who has the most Game 7 losses of any coach. While fans were happy with the move, Miami Heat coach Eric Spoelstra thought the move was somewhat strange.

Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra

Spoelstra was quoted by the South Florida Sun-Sentinel as saying:

“It’s disturbing. Doc’s a Hall of Famer. … You get past the first round, there’s going to be some really good teams. Great players, great organizations, great coaching staffs that are going to lose. It’s part of the nature of this beast.

"There’s only so many teams that can advance. It’s just a really hard thing to do. It’s been a tough couple weeks, hearing the news of some really surprising firings.”

With teams like the 76ers, Toronto Raptors, Milwaukee Bucks and Phoenix Suns all looking for new head coaches, it will be interesting to see how things shake out.

