NBA Rumors: John Wall is gaining interest from teams in Australia

John Wall was not very productive in his limited time on the court last season after sitting out the entire 2021-2022 season. The five-time All-Star appeared in just 34 games. The absences have becoming a growing trend as Wall has played just 147 games over the past six seasons, averaging less than 25 games per season.

Wall averaged 11.4 points, 2.7 rebounds, 5.2 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocks in just 22.2 minutes per game, all of which were career-lows. He shot 40.8% from the field, 30.3% from three-point range and 68.1% from the free-throw line. After beginning the season with the Los Angeles Clippers, Wall was shipped to the Houston Rockets before being waived by his former team.

He was not picked up for the remainder of the season, however, he has reportedly garnered interest by teams in Australia.

While Wall did not perform up to his standards in 2022-2023, part of that may have been due to rust from missing the entire season prior. Furthermore, despite failing to find a home after being waived by the Rockets, he may still be able to land an NBA contract in the offseason.

Finally, it is unclear if the interest is mutual. Most overseas teams would love to add a five-time NBA All-Star as it will help pique interest. While Wall is a part owner of the NBL's South East Melbourne Phoenix, he is likely hoping to earn an NBA contract this summer.

How has John Wall performed in his NBA career?

John Wall has had an up-and-down career since being selected first overall by the Washington Wizards in the 2010 NBA Draft. He has averaged 18.7 points, 4.2 rebounds, 8.9 assists, 1.6 steals and 0.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field, 32.2% from three-point range and 77.6% from the field.

While those numbers across 13 seasons would likely generate Hall of Fame debates, Wall has appeared in just 647 career games. He has averaged less than 50 games per season for his entire career. Although it is impossible to blame Wall for his injuries and the Houston Rockets sitting him for the entire 2021-2022 season, his promising career has been derailed.

Despite the frustrations of the past several seasons, Wall was a perennial All-Star in his prime. He was named to five All-Star Teams, one All-NBA Team and one All-Defensive Team. Furthermore, Wall has made close to $300 million in his playing career.

Check out John Wall's Washington Wizards highlights below:

