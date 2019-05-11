NBA Rumors: Josh Hart's future with the Los Angeles Lakers in serious doubt

Josh Hart has spent two seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers

What's the story?

The Los Angeles Lakers considered trading Josh Hart to the Phoenix Suns late last year and his future with the franchise has been called into question ever since. Many around the NBA are still split on whether Hart will develop into an elite two-way player, and Bleacher Report's Dan Favale believes that the 24-year-old likely to be included in trade packages this summer:

Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram and Kyle Kuzma get most of the shine in the "Who will the Lakers trade for Anthony Davis or another star?" discussion, but Josh Hart isn't exactly safe. No one on the team is shielded from becoming collateral damage of LeBron James' title window.

In case you didn't know...

Hart was drafted 30th overall in the 2017 NBA draft by the Utah Jazz, before being subsequently traded to the Lakers. He quickly found a place in Luke Walton's rotation, and during his two seasons with the team, Hart has averaged 7.9 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 1.4 assists in 24.4 minutes per game.

The heart of the matter

During his two seasons in LA, Hart's performances have hinted that he could become a key player in the future, although consistency and confidence remain a major issue.

The shooting guard started the 18/19 season incredibly well and looked set to flourish alongside LeBron James, but soon began to struggle on the offensive end, and his return of 7.8 points per game was disappointing.

Hart's excellent defensive work was consistent throughout the entire season, although he probably didn't do enough to convince the Lakers that he should be untouchable this summer. Ultimately, if the Lakers have the opportunity to pick up a second All-Star this summer, Hart will almost certainly be sacrificed.

What's next?

The Lakers face a pivotal summer as they attempt to add a second All-Star that can help them challenge for a title. Kyrie Irving and Kawhi Leonard are rumored to be among the targets.