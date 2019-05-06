NBA Rumors: JR Smith's NBA career coming to an end

JR Smith may have played his final NBA game

What's the story?

After publicly criticizing the direction of the Cleveland Cavaliers, JR Smith has not played a single minute of basketball since November. The Cavs gave Smith permission to find a new team, however, a rumored move to the Lakers never materialized, and Smith remains in Cleveland.

The 33-year-old still has a year remaining on his current deal, and Joe Vardon of The Athletic believes that Smith may have played his final NBA game:

JR Smith, in name only, is the other remaining Cavs participant from every finals. He’s been in exile since November, and Cleveland will trade his contract by next month. His career could be over after that.

In case you didn't know...

Since entering the league back in 2004, Smith has spent time with the Hornets, Bulls, and the Knicks. Following a brief stint in China, he linked up with the Cavs in 2015, and he was a valuable starter in Cavs' 2016 NBA title-winning team.

However, discipline issues have remained an issue for Smith both on and off the court, and he has been repeatedly in the headlines for the wrong reasons.

The heart of the matter

At 33, Smith's time in the NBA is ticking, and spending this season on the sidelines hasn't done him any favors. A reunion with LeBron James was viewed as Smith's most likely option, however, all talk of a move to Los Angeles has evaporated over the last few months.

Smith could still potentially find his way onto a roster if a team is short on guards as the 19/20 campaign progresses, but, it appears extremely unlikely that he will find a permanent home for the beginning of the new season.

What's next?

The Cavs will be hoping to land one of the first picks in the upcoming NBA draft. Meanwhile, Smith will have to wait until July to see if he is released from the final year of his contract.