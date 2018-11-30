NBA Rumor: Kawhi Leonard definitely not moving to Lakers but could join Clippers

It has been claimed that Kawhi Leonard has definitely ruled out a move to the Lakers

Since LeBron James joined the Los Angeles Lakers in the summer, the franchise has been constantly linked to an array of superstars from around the league. The team is currently being linked with players such as Anthony Davis, Bradley Beal and Kemba Walker, although rumors have today claimed that the Lakers will be disappointed when it comes to signing Kawhi Leonard as a free agent in the summer.

Leonard is currently playing for the Toronto Raptors, although he has offered the franchise no assurances that he will stay past the summer of 2019. During the upcoming offseason, Leonard will become an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career, and the 27-year-old is likely to generate interest from around the league. The Lakers are known to be among the teams that want to sign Leonard, although NBA expert, Colin Cowherd, today claimed that the player definitely won't be joining the Lakers:

I have been told by two trustworthy sources in the NBA that Kawhi Leonard is not going to the Lakers, so Lakers fans get over it, he's not coming. If he comes West, he is going to the Clippers - Colin Cowherd via the 'The Herd'

Cowherd is well known for his basketball scoops, so this could prove to be a significant development on Leonard's future. Lakers fans will be worried by Cowherd's claim due to previous reports that have claimed that Kawhi didn't want to play with LeBron James, and did not want the attention that comes from playing for the Lakers.

