×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

NBA Rumor: Kawhi Leonard definitely not moving to Lakers but could join Clippers

Elliott T
ANALYST
Rumors
9   //    30 Nov 2018, 07:05 IST

It has been claimed that Kawhi Leonard has definitely ruled out a move to the Lakers
It has been claimed that Kawhi Leonard has definitely ruled out a move to the Lakers

Since LeBron James joined the Los Angeles Lakers in the summer, the franchise has been constantly linked to an array of superstars from around the league. The team is currently being linked with players such as Anthony Davis, Bradley Beal and Kemba Walker, although rumors have today claimed that the Lakers will be disappointed when it comes to signing Kawhi Leonard as a free agent in the summer.

Leonard is currently playing for the Toronto Raptors, although he has offered the franchise no assurances that he will stay past the summer of 2019. During the upcoming offseason, Leonard will become an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career, and the 27-year-old is likely to generate interest from around the league. The Lakers are known to be among the teams that want to sign Leonard, although NBA expert, Colin Cowherd, today claimed that the player definitely won't be joining the Lakers:

I have been told by two trustworthy sources in the NBA that Kawhi Leonard is not going to the Lakers, so Lakers fans get over it, he's not coming. If he comes West, he is going to the Clippers - Colin Cowherd via the 'The Herd'

Cowherd is well known for his basketball scoops, so this could prove to be a significant development on Leonard's future. Lakers fans will be worried by Cowherd's claim due to previous reports that have claimed that Kawhi didn't want to play with LeBron James, and did not want the attention that comes from playing for the Lakers.

You can find the full video of Colin Cowherd on 'The Herd' below.

Let us know below if you believe Kawhi Leonard will snub the Lakers in favor of the Clippers. Also visit our dedicated Basketball section for the latest news, rumors, and analysis.

Topics you might be interested in:
NBA Los Angeles Lakers Kawhi Leonard NBA Players NBA Trade Rumors Los Angeles Lakers Trade Rumors
Elliott T
ANALYST
NBA Free Agency and Rumours roundup: 5th July - Kawhi...
RELATED STORY
Why the Lakers should not trade for Kawhi this season
RELATED STORY
NBA: Top 5 Landing Spots for Jimmy Butler
RELATED STORY
Why don't NBA Stars want to play with LeBron James?
RELATED STORY
3 Players who should be targeted by the Lakers in the...
RELATED STORY
DFS players to look out for Week 7, Day 4
RELATED STORY
Why NBA 2018-19 season is going to be a thriller?
RELATED STORY
Opinion: Why the Golden State Warriors could retain their...
RELATED STORY
2018-19 NBA Season Preview: Los Angeles Lakers
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: 5 Most Ridiculous Vegas Over/Under Odds
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us