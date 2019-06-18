NBA Rumors: Kawhi Leonard won't consider Lakers in free agency; Raptors and Clippers to battle for his signature

Kawhi Leonard will be among the most in-demand free agents this summer

What's the rumor?

Following an outstanding season, Kawhi Leonard will be among the NBA's most in-demand free agents during the offseason.

The Los Angeles Lakers are among the teams interested in signing Leonard, although, during an appearance on ESPN's 'Get Up', Adrian Wojnarowski revealed that Leonard will only consider the Clippers and Raptors:

The reality is Kawhi Leonard's focused on Los Angeles, but it's the Clippers, not the Lakers. No. 1, they don't have the money to sign him. And two, the idea of him being a third wheel on a team trying to create a superteam, that has not been Kawhi's M.O.

The Clippers are in a position to lure him from Toronto. This will be a Raptors-Clippers fight down to the end. He may take meetings with more teams; it's not certain he'd even take a meeting with the Lakers right now.

In case you didn't know...

Leonard joined the Toronto Raptors from the San Antonio Spurs last summer, and during his debut season in Canada, he led the franchise to a first-ever championship. During the postseason, Leonard averaged 30.5 points, 9.1 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game, and his performances earned him a second Finals MVP award.

The heart of the matter

A trio of LeBron James, Kawhi Leonard, and Anthony Davis would have had the potential to be the best in NBA history, although the Lakers will now have to look at other options.

They have been linked with the likes of Kemba Walker and Kyrie Irving, although Jimmy Butler may be a more realistic target.

What's next?

A lot more light will be shed on Leonard's future in the coming weeks, especially once the free agency window opens on June 30.

